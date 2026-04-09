Holy Week Marks the Highest Bible Engagement in YouVersion history for Australia

(9 April 2026) – In Australia, Bible engagement increased by 17.6% across the YouVersion Family of Apps during Holy Week compared to last year, with more than a quarter of a million Australians engaging in the Bible on Good Friday. In fact, Easter Friday and Saturday are ranked as the highest days for Bible engagement ever recorded nationally, and Easter Sunday also ranking among the highest days in YouVersion Australia’s history.

The surge reflects not just a seasonal moment, but a broader pattern emerging in how Australians are engaging with questions of meaning, hope and faith. The Bible App has now been installed more than 8.2 million times in Australia and is opened more than 200,000 times every day.

While Easter has long been a focal point, in 2026 it has coincided with an unusual and sustained surge in engagement. Nine of the top ten days for daily active users in Australia have all occurred this year. Even outside traditional peaks, engagement has remained elevated, pointing to a deeper shift beyond seasonal patterns.

YouVersion Australia Hub Leader Dave Adamson said the data points to a shift not always captured in headlines or census data.

“This data suggests a shift in how Australians are engaging with the Bible,” he said. “While public narratives often emphasise decline, everyday habits are pointing to something more.”

Part of this reflects the rhythm of Lent, a season historically associated with reflection and return. It also coincides with a broader global atmosphere of uncertainty, where people are often drawn to deeper questions of hope, peace and meaning.

“Faith tends to surface most clearly in lived experience and it often becomes visible in how people navigate uncertain or challenging moments. We’ve never had more access to information, yet many people feel more uncertain about what it all means,” Adamson said.

“And increasingly, their deeper questions are showing up in search bars. In fact, four of the top five searches are positive: love, hope, healing and peace. That’s not people running from something. That’s people reaching for something deeper.”

Easter remains one of the most significant moments for Bible engagement each year, with Australians, from lifelong Christians to the spiritually curious, turning to Scripture during Holy Week. Last year, the most read verse in Australia during this period was John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” In 2026, Matthew 28:6 emerged as the most popular Holy Week passage.

Globally, 21.6 million people engaged with the Bible on Easter Sunday across the YouVersion Family of Apps, continuing a series of record-breaking days following an historic milestone of one billion installs last year.

YouVersion Founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald says: “Over the last several months, worldwide interest in the Bible has continued to increase. It’s encouraging to see people searching for and consistently coming back to Scripture for guidance, encouragement and answers. We especially see this at Easter where more people are either reflecting on their faith or trying to understand who Jesus was for themselves. Seeing people around the world encounter Scripture, many for the first time, is exactly why we exist.”