Doubt and Discipleship to Jesus

How Christian Spirituality Guides Our Way

There are nights when faith feels like silence. When prayer echoes into absence. When words once bright with certainty now taste like ash. It’s tempting to think something has gone terribly wrong; that doubt is failure, that questioning means betrayal. Yet the witness of Scripture and the great Christian spiritual guides tells another story: doubt can be a form of grace.

Throughout Christian history, saints and seekers alike have discovered that the road to a deeper faith passes through the valley of unknowing. It’s not a pleasant road. It’s one lined with shadows and silence. But it’s also the road where illusions die and love is purified. This is the paradox at the heart of Christian spirituality: that losing sight of God can sometimes be the way God draws us nearer.

The Faith That Questions

We often inherit a vision of faith as certainty: as unshakable conviction, smooth answers, or tidy theology. Yet the Bible refuses to cooperate with that definition. Abraham’s faith began with leaving the familiar and walking into a land he didn’t know. Job’s faith howled with confusion. The psalms of lament cry out, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”: a prayer Jesus himself would later make his own.[1] Even John the Baptist, who once pointed to Christ as the Lamb of God, sent a question from his prison cell: “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Faith, then, isn’t certainty. Faith is trust in the presence of God, even when that presence feels hidden. It’s the courage to keep walking when the map no longer makes sense. Doubt, far from being its opposite, is the pressure that keeps faith alive, stretching it beyond our comfort zones toward maturity.

“Doubt is the midwife of deeper trust.”

When we hold our questions in the light of prayer, they can become the soil where a more authentic faith takes root. Certainty is brittle; it shatters under the weight of mystery. But trust (faith that wrestles, waits, and wonders) endures.

The Dark Night and the Fire of Love

St. John of the Cross called this transformation the dark night of the soul.[2] He didn’t mean depression or the collapse of belief, but rather the experience of God removing the false supports of our spirituality (the feelings, the certainties, the familiar consolations) so that we can love God for God’s own sake. In this night, the mystic learns that faith isn’t a feeling but a fidelity, not light grasped but love endured.

In his poetry, John writes of the soul going out “in darkness and secure,” led only by the fire burning in the heart.[3] That fire is love, and its light is enough. The darkness doesn’t mean God is gone; it means God is too near, too vast, too real to be contained in our small images.

“When we can no longer see God with our eyes, we are invited to see with our hearts.”

Julian of Norwich came to the same truth through her visions of divine mystery.[4] She saw both the horror of suffering and the relentless mercy of God. Her most famous words (“All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well”) were not naïve optimism. They were the hard-won faith of someone who had stared into the abyss and still trusted love to have the final word.

The anonymous author of The Cloud of Unknowing took this even further, teaching that we approach God not through knowledge but through love. “By love,” he writes, “God may be gotten and held, but by thought never.”[5] In other words, we can’t think our way to God. We can only surrender.

This surrender isn’t resignation but reverence. It’s the humility of realizing that God is a mystery, not an equation to be solved, but a relationship to be entered.

When God Is Silent

There are seasons when God seems to disappear: when prayers feel unanswered, when the heavens are brass, when joy gives way to bewilderment. Simone Weil, the French philosopher and mystic, called this “the absence of God.”[6] She believed such absence could be a form of grace: a stripping away of our self-made idols, an invitation to love God without reward. “When everything we rely on has been taken away,” she wrote, “what remains is the space where God can dwell.”

“Sometimes God withdraws not to punish, but to purify our love: to teach us to seek the Giver, not the gift.”

Thomas Merton echoed this in the twentieth century. He saw doubt as the shadow cast by genuine faith, a sign that our relationship with God was alive, dynamic, and honest. “Faith,” he wrote, “isn’t a conviction that something is true, but a surrender to the One who is truth.”[7]

To doubt, in this sense, is to confess that we are not God. It’s to recognize the limits of our understanding, the finitude of our grasp, the fragility of our vision. It’s the soul’s way of kneeling.

The Idols That Must Fall

Much of what passes for faith in modern religion is, in truth, a craving for control. We prefer a domesticated deity who always agrees with our opinions and blesses our agendas. But the living God can’t be contained by our categories.

The Christian spiritual writers warn that before we find the true God, we must let the false gods die: the gods of certainty, nationalism, tribal identity, and fear. These idols promise security but deliver prisons. When doubt shatters them, it’s not destruction but liberation.

Jesus himself overturned the idols of his age: the idol of purity that excluded, the idol of empire that oppressed, the idol of religious superiority that condemned. His way isn’t about possessing truth but embodying it in love. The disciple who doubts yet still follows, still serves, still loves: is closer to the kingdom than the one who boasts of certainty but lacks compassion.

“The church’s renewal will come not from louder certainties, but from deeper humility: when we trust love more than we fear mystery.”

Doubt as Solidarity

To doubt is also to join the company of saints who have known the silence of God. Jesus himself entered that silence. On the cross, he cried out, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” That lament wasn’t unbelief; it was the deepest form of faith: the refusal to let go of God even when God seemed absent.

Every person who doubts stands, in that moment, in the shadow of the cross. And every cry of confusion is heard by the One who also cried. In this sense, doubt can be an act of solidarity: with Christ, and with every suffering soul who has ever felt abandoned or unsure.

The resurrection doesn’t erase that darkness; it transfigures it. When the risen Jesus appeared to Thomas, he didn’t scold him for doubting. He invited him to touch his wounds. Genuine faith doesn’t avoid the wounds; it learns to find God in them.

From Deconstruction to Resurrection

Many today describe themselves as “deconstructing” their faith. They’re peeling back layers of inherited theology, questioning institutions that have wounded, unlearning versions of God that no longer hold. This process can feel lonely, even dangerous. But it can also be holy.

Every generation must, in its own way, rediscover the gospel beneath the rubble of religion. Deconstruction, if it leads to truth and love, isn’t destruction but resurrection.

The Exodus story offers a mirror for this moment. Israel left Egypt not because they had lost faith, but because they were following a deeper call. The desert felt like death, yet it was the space where new faith was born. The same Spirit that led Jesus into the wilderness still leads us there: not to abandon us, but to teach us trust.

For those walking this wilderness of doubt: don’t be afraid. God isn’t offended by your questions. The divine presence is large enough to hold your confusion, your grief, your anger. Sometimes God hides not to torment us, but to draw us into honesty: to invite a relationship not built on fear, but on freedom.

Learning to Live the Questions

Rainer Maria Rilke once wrote: “Be patient toward all that is unsolved in your heart and try to love the questions themselves.”[8] That’s a profoundly Christian invitation. Discipleship to Jesus doesn’t mean having all the answers; it means walking with the Answer even when we don’t understand the path.

To follow Jesus is to live within holy tension: between faith and doubt, presence and absence, light and shadow. The Christian spiritual writers teach us that faith grows best when we no longer rely on sight. As Paul wrote, “We walk by faith, not by sight.”[9]

This walking faith is slow, honest, and free. It doesn’t shy away from hard truths about the world: injustice, suffering, and the failures of the church. It looks them in the eye, laments them, and still chooses love.

In our time of disillusionment, the invitation isn’t to abandon faith, but to purify it; to let it burn away what is false so that what remains is real.

Silence, Mystery, and the Presence That Holds

There’s a line in The Cloud of Unknowing that reads, “For He may well be loved, but not thought.” That is the task of the contemplative (and of every disciple in doubt) to love what can’t be grasped.

In the silence of prayer, beyond concepts and doctrines, we sometimes glimpse what we can’t say: the gentle nearness of a Presence that holds all things. This isn’t the end of questioning, but the peace that allows questioning to continue without despair.

When you no longer know how to pray, sit in silence. When you can’t say “I believe,” whisper “I long to believe.” Grace will meet you there. For grace isn’t found in certainty, but in the willingness to remain open.

“Faith begins not in knowing, but in staying: in choosing to remain before the mystery long enough for love to speak.”

The Return to Simplicity

After the long night, something remarkable happens. The soul emerges quieter, humbler, freer. The faith that once demanded answers becomes content with presence. The believer who once argued theology now simply loves.

This is the fruit of doubt transformed by grace: compassion. Those who have walked through unknowing rarely judge others who struggle. They’ve seen too much of their own fragility. They’ve learned that mercy is truer than dogma.

When Thomas finally touched the wounds of Christ, he didn’t deliver a sermon. He simply said, “My Lord and my God.”That’s where mature faith leads, not to mastery, but to wonder.

A Church That Can Hold Questions

For the church, the challenge is clear: will we be a community where people can doubt safely? Where questions are not silenced but honoured as part of the journey?

If we can recover the contemplative heart of the faith, we might rediscover how to hold space for seekers and skeptics alike. Louder proclamations of certainty won’t renew the church’s witness to Christ, but by deeper practices of love: by communities that embody patience, hospitality, and listening.

The Christian spiritual writers remind us that the gospel isn’t an argument to win, but a mystery to enter. The church must become again a school of the Spirit, where hearts learn the language of love more than the language of fear.

The Dawn Beyond the Darkness

At the end of Dark Night of the Soul, St. John of the Cross describes the dawn after the long night.[10] The soul, purified of illusion, finally rests in the gentle presence of God. He writes, “The soul that walks in darkness and yet keeps walking in love has already reached the dawn.”

That’s the promise for those who doubt yet keep walking. You may feel lost, but love is leading you. Every honest question, every broken prayer, every long silence may be preparing you for the dawn.

And when the dawn comes, you’ll find that the God you thought you’d lost was walking beside you all along.

“Faith isn’t the absence of doubt; it’s the courage to love through the doubt, trusting that grace still has the last word.”

A Prayer for Those Who Doubt

O Christ of the wilderness,

You who walked in silence and wrestled with despair,

hold close all who wander through the shadows of doubt.

Let them know they’re not lost, only being led deeper.

Strip away our idols, our fears, our false certainties,

until all that remains is love.

Teach us to rest not in clarity, but in communion.

And when the night feels endless,

whisper your word of promise:

“All shall be well.”

Amen.

Do you struggle with doubt? Don’t fear and don’t beat yourself up. Doubt is the fire that can forge faith. To follow Jesus is to step into the mystery, to walk by faith through the night, and to find that even in our unknowing, God’s love remains: patient, tender, and endlessly new.

Graham Joseph Hill is the Mission Catalyst – Church Planting and Missional Renewal for Uniting Mission and Education. You can read his Blog here and his Substack here.

Bibliography

References

