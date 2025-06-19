Dallas Jenkins Teams with Amazon for New Biblical Drama ‘Joseph of Egypt’

Dallas Jenkins, creator of the hit series The Chosen, is set to bring another major biblical story to screen, this time in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios. Titled Joseph of Egypt, the upcoming series will retell the dramatic Old Testament account of Joseph, a young man betrayed by his brothers and eventually elevated to the highest ranks of power in Egypt.

The project comes under Jenkins’ broader deal with Amazon, which includes exclusive U.S. streaming rights and theatrical releases for future seasons of The Chosen, as well as new biblical productions. Jenkins’ production company, 5&2 Studios, is leading development on Joseph of Egypt, alongside Amazon MGM.

According to the official synopsis, the series will follow “a man betrayed by jealous brothers who defies all expectations and rises to incredible power in Egypt, second only to Pharaoh. But when his past catches up with him, he is confronted with the ultimate test.”

Jenkins said the new show will continue the creative and narrative approach established in The Chosen, which has been praised for its character-driven storytelling and contemporary resonance.

“We’re taking everything we’ve learned from The Chosen and applying it to future projects,” Jenkins told RELEVANT magazine. “Every Bible story we tell will have the same approach—finding the humanity in it so that people can see themselves in the story.”

Jenkins said Joseph’s story felt like a natural progression for his next project. “The Joseph story sets up the need for the law,” he explained. “Moses is the response to Joseph’s story, and eventually, all of it points to Jesus.”

In addition to Joseph of Egypt, Jenkins is also developing a series on the life of Moses, further expanding what is shaping up to be a “biblical cinematic universe” under the Amazon banner.

Amazon’s interest in faith-based and family-friendly content has grown in recent years, especially with the success of The Chosen, which premiered independently in 2017 and has since become a global streaming phenomenon. Earlier this year, Amazon began distributing the series on Prime Video and secured rights to future theatrical releases.

No release date has been announced yet for Joseph of Egypt, but the project signals Amazon’s commitment to high-quality biblical storytelling with broad audience appeal.

For Jenkins, the goal is simple: “We want to tell these stories in a way that’s real, human, and compelling—because they’ve always mattered, and they still do.”