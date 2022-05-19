  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What language shall we use?
    What language shall we use?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Child-Focused Leadership

Child-Focused Leadership

Working with Children Week runs from 20 to 26 June. It is a chance to celebrate those who put children first.

The team in the Safe Church Unit is committed to valuing a child-safe culture and supporting presbyteries, congregations, ministers, staff and volunteers to provide safe and quality services and activities to children.

There are several ways we prioritise the interests and safety of children and young people in the church.

All leaders (ministers, staff and volunteers) who have a child focus or who have responsibility for making decisions about child safety in the church hold a Working With Children Check (WWCC NSW) or Working with Vulnerable People Check (WWVPC ACT). People getting their WWCC or WWVPC is only the first step.

The second step is for the check to be verified. This is completed online and ensures that if the status of a person changes then the church is notified immediately.

The third step is to keep all contact details up to date and to renew the check every five years.

Rev. Tara Curlewis is the Safe Church Relations Minister.

“Keeping children safe is more than numbers and having the “check,”” she said.

“It is also knowing and implementing the child safe policies and codes of conduct that form the framework for all activities where children participate.”

The Synod Safe Church Unit has a range of resources available on the website to assist congregations to ensure the safety of children.

“Child safety is a core part of who we are as the church. Our priority is to ensure that we are A Safe Church for all people – Where everyone has a part” Rev. Curlewis said.

For more information, contact the Safe Church Unit on 8267 4351.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

🥳 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝟰𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵 🥳 'We are…
#SaveTheDate📅 Next Monday, 27 June, Uniting are ho…
#Event Even if all you did was hold yourself toget…
It might be premature to suggest that there seems…
In the large and growing regional town of Tatura i…
A few weeks ago United Theological College (Sydney…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top