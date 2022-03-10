  • Home
Home
Catholic Archdiocese and eSafety Commissioner launch online safety webinar

Catholic Archdiocese and eSafety Commissioner launch online safety webinar

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney is helping to launch a series of online webinars aimed at protecting young people online.

In response to increasing awareness and community fears surrounding cyber safety, this year the Council of Catholic Schools Parents NSW/ACT (CCSP) will present webinars to help families navigate pitfalls associated with the internet. 

The CCSP is collaborating with the eSafety Commissioner to present eSafety’s parent guide to digital technologies and mental health. The eSafety Commisioner’s expert education and training team will deliver the highly informative webinar. 

The first free webinar taking place in March is specially tailored for parents and carers of young people aged 10–18. It will cover:

·  what do to about accidental exposure to content about suicide

·  self-harm or eating disorders

·  using games, apps and social media to support mental wellbeing

·  the pros and cons of digital mental health platforms

·  strategies for young people to support friends online.

CCSP Chair Wayne Davie, commented “We are delighted to once again partner with the eSafety commissioner, the demand from parents to stay up-to-date with the latest information affecting their children in cyber space has increased especially during COVID lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Parents are the first educators of their children, these webinars are an example of how CCSP are supporting parents and carers in their role as educators of their children.” Mr. Davie said.

“By hosting webinars online, parents and carers across rural and regional and NSW and Australia have the opportunity to participate, just like the internet, the problems faced by young people don’t have borders.”

Parents and carers can find details on upcoming events on the Council of Catholic School Parents Upcoming webinars.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

