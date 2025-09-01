What Would Jesus Post?

If Jesus had a social media account today, I doubt it would look like the feeds we’re used to. No holiday selfies. No “humblebrags.” No passive-aggressive pokes at the Pharisees.

Jesus knew how to speak into the culture of His time. He used the tools and language people understood — stories, questions, and signs. Social media is just the modern version of the town square. So if He were here in the flesh now, He might log in. But He wouldn’t be chasing likes. He’d be chasing people.

The Gospels give us clues about what His posts might look like.

Truth without spin

Jesus never watered down the message. When He said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6), He wasn’t selling a brand. He was offering Himself. His posts would be direct, without filters. You wouldn’t have to guess His point.

He’d speak into real issues — injustice, greed, hypocrisy. You can imagine a thread calling out leaders who “tie up heavy burdens… but are not willing to move them with their finger” (Matthew 23:4). Not to shame, but to wake people up.

Stories that make you stop scrolling



Jesus told stories that stuck. A farmer sowing seed (Mark 4:3–9). A lost sheep found (Luke 15:3–7). A man beaten by robbers and helped by a stranger (Luke 10:30–37).

Online, He might use short videos or simple images to tell these parables. Not with slick production, but with words that cut through noise. His posts wouldn’t be “content” for content’s sake. They’d be invitations — “He who has ears to hear, let him hear” (Matthew 11:15).

Comfort for the hurting



Jesus noticed people in pain. He stopped for the blind man by the road (Mark 10:46–52). He wept with His friends (John 11:35). His posts would show up in your feed on the worst day of your life.

He might post a reminder like, “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). Not as a meme, but as a living promise. The comment section would be a place of prayer, not arguments.

Hard truth for the comfortable



Jesus wasn’t afraid to unsettle people. “Sell what you have and give to the poor” (Mark 10:21) isn’t exactly clickbait. He’d post things that made the self-satisfied squirm.

It’s likely His feed would be unfollowed by many. But that never stopped Him. His aim wasn’t to build an audience. It was to call people to follow Him, even if that meant losing followers.

Prayer, not performance



Jesus often withdrew to pray (Luke 5:16). He warned against praying to be seen (Matthew 6:5–6). So His posts wouldn’t be about showing off spiritual life. They’d invite people into it.

Maybe He’d go live just to pray for strangers in real time. Maybe He’d post Scripture without hashtags. The point would be connection with God, not engagement metrics.

A feed that points away from Himself



Ironically, though He is the centre of the Gospel, Jesus always pointed people to the Father’s glory (John 8:50). His posts wouldn’t be self-promotional. They’d point to God’s kingdom breaking in — the hungry fed, the sick healed, the outcasts welcomed.

And He’d challenge His followers to act. “Go and do likewise” (Luke 10:37) might be His most reposted line.

If Jesus posted today, He’d cut through the noise with words that still “spirit and life” (John 6:63). His feed would be full of truth, mercy, warning, and hope. And every post would carry the same quiet invitation He gave 2,000 years ago: Follow me (Mark 1:17).

Maybe these are lessons for all of us.