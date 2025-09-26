Trusting God in the Silent Seasons

Dry seasons in faith are real. They can be quiet, unsettling, and sometimes frightening. Prayer feels empty. Worship songs don’t move you. Reading the Bible feels like reading any other book. And yet, these times are part of the Christian walk. They are not a sign that God has left you. They are often a sign that God is teaching you to trust beyond feelings.

The Bible shows us that even the strongest believers faced these times. David wrote in Psalm 13:1, “How long, Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?” That’s not a man without faith—it’s a man being honest about his struggle. Honesty before God is the first step to staying strong in a dry season. You don’t have to pretend. God is not impressed with performance. He wants truth in the hidden places of your heart (Psalm 51:6).

One way to stay steady is to remember what you know about God, not just what you feel in the moment. Feelings change fast. Truth does not. When Job lost everything, he still said, “The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord” (Job 1:21). His circumstances were terrible. But he anchored himself in what he knew to be true about God’s character—His goodness, His sovereignty, His faithfulness.

It helps to keep showing up for God, even when you don’t feel like it. Read Scripture daily, even if the words seem flat. Pray, even if you run out of words after a minute. Go to church, even if you’d rather stay home. These practices are not magic tricks to make you feel better. They are habits that keep you rooted, like a tree planted by water (Jeremiah 17:7-8). The roots keep growing, even if you don’t see new leaves right away.

Another key is to look back. Remember the times God has been faithful to you before. Israel was told over and over to remember the Exodus, the manna, the miracles (Deuteronomy 8:2). God knows our memory is short. That’s why testimonies matter—yours and those of others. They remind you that God has carried you through before, and He will again.

It’s also worth examining your expectations. We often think faith should always feel alive and exciting. But Jesus spoke about abiding in Him like branches in a vine (John 15:4). Abiding is not always thrilling. It’s steady, sometimes slow, sometimes hidden work. The fruit comes later. If you measure your faith only by emotion, you will think it’s dying when in fact it’s maturing.

Be careful who you listen to during these seasons. Not every voice will help. Find people who will point you back to God’s Word, not just their opinions. The writer of Hebrews says, “Encourage one another daily” (Hebrews 3:13). The right community can hold you up when you feel like falling.

Lastly, let your dry season drive you to dependence. Paul said God’s power is made perfect in weakness (2 Corinthians 12:9). If you could keep your faith strong in your own strength, you wouldn’t need God. Sometimes He allows the dryness so you learn to lean on Him in new ways.

Faith is not proven in the easy days. It’s proven when everything feels silent and you still say, “I will trust You.” That trust is not built on mood, but on the unchanging truth that God is who He says He is. And even in the desert, He is still there.