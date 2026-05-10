The Truth Out There: Where Do Aliens Fit in Christian Theology?

For decades, conversations about extraterrestrial life sat somewhere between science fiction, conspiracy theory and late-night radio. But renewed public interest in UFO sightings, congressional hearings in the United States and ongoing scientific exploration of potentially habitable planets have pushed the topic back into mainstream discussion. Increasingly, Christians are asking a theological question that churches have often avoided: if intelligent life exists beyond Earth, where does it fit within Christian belief?

A recent article published by Relevant Magazine explored that question through an interview with author and lecturer Timothy Alberino, whose work focuses on the intersection of theology, the supernatural and modern UFO discourse. Rather than dismissing the issue outright, Alberino argues Christians need a more developed framework for thinking about nonhuman intelligence.

“The Bible unapologetically introduces us to a race of beings who are not human and not from planet Earth,” Alberino told Relevant.

His point is not necessarily that UFO reports prove extraterrestrial life exists, but that Christian theology already contains categories for understanding beings beyond humanity. Scripture frequently references angels, heavenly hosts and spiritual beings that exist outside ordinary human experience. Alberino argues that modern Christians have often reduced these biblical descriptions into purely symbolic or immaterial concepts, losing the physical and mysterious dimensions present in many biblical accounts.

The article points to examples throughout Scripture where heavenly beings interact physically with the world: Abraham shares food with mysterious visitors, Lot welcomes angelic guests into his home and Elijah is carried away in what is described as a “chariot of fire.” Alberino believes these stories demonstrate that the biblical worldview was already far more populated and complex than many contemporary Christians assume.

“The word demon does not suffice to explain the phenomenon,” Alberino said, arguing simplistic explanations fail to account for reports involving what witnesses describe as physical craft and biological entities.

The discussion also touches on a deeper theological concern often raised by believers: would the discovery of extraterrestrial life undermine humanity’s place in creation or the centrality of Christ? Alberino contends it would not. Christianity, he argues, has never claimed humanity is the only intelligent life created by God. Instead, the biblical story consistently presents God as creator of a vast cosmos populated by many forms of created beings, all ultimately subject to Christ’s authority.

The broader scientific context has also contributed to renewed interest in these questions. NASA and astronomers continue studying exoplanets that may contain conditions suitable for life, while research involving the Center of Theological Inquiry has explored the social and theological implications of astrobiology and potential extraterrestrial discovery.

Importantly, many theologians and biblical scholars caution against turning the Bible into a hidden UFO text. Scholars such as Michael S. Heiser criticised speculative “ancient astronaut” theories while still acknowledging the Bible presents a supernatural worldview that modern readers often flatten or ignore.

What makes the conversation significant is not necessarily whether alien life exists, but what the discussion reveals about modern faith. Questions about extraterrestrials force Christians to revisit assumptions about creation, humanity, heaven and the scope of God’s activity in the universe. They also expose how much contemporary Western Christianity has narrowed the supernatural imagination found throughout Scripture.

As scientific exploration expands and cultural fascination with UFOs continues, churches may increasingly find themselves needing to engage the topic seriously rather than dismissing it as novelty or fear-driven speculation. Theological reflection on extraterrestrial life is no longer confined to science fiction writers or fringe theorists. It is becoming part of a broader conversation about how faith responds to an increasingly mysterious universe.