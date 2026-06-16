Insta-Faith or Slow Faith?

We have learned to expect everything quickly.

Two-day shipping. Same-day delivery. The meal that arrives before the hunger fully registers. The answer that surfaces the instant the question forms is retrieved from a glowing rectangle in our palm. We have built a civilization on the elimination of waiting, and we have come to experience delay as an insult, a malfunction, a problem to be solved.

And then we bring this same expectation to the life of the soul.

We want the transformation on the same schedule as everything else. The weekend retreat that fixes us. The book that rewires us by the final chapter. The worship experience that burns away a lifetime of wounds in ninety minutes. We want the spiritual equivalent of express delivery: holiness by Friday, peace by the end of the month, a new self before the next billing cycle.

The mystics knew something we have forgotten. They knew that the soul keeps a different calendar. They knew that the deepest changes move at the speed of growing things, and that the attempt to rush them yields only frustration and counterfeit. They knew that real transformation is slow, and they were unashamed of it.

Twenty Years to Understand a Sentence

Consider Julian of Norwich.

In the year 1373, gravely ill and expecting to die, Julian received a series of visions. Sixteen showings, vivid and strange and luminous, in which the love of God was disclosed with overwhelming force. Among the words that came was a phrase that has echoed through the centuries: “All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well.”

It’s a beautiful sentence. We put it on mugs and cushions now. And Julian did not understand it. Not at first. The vision had come, but its meaning stayed sealed. How could all be well in a world so full of sin and suffering? How could all be well when the plague was emptying the streets of Norwich, when bodies were carried past the window of the cell?

So Julian waited. And pondered. And prayed. A short account came soon after the visions, and then nearly twenty years passed, two decades of living with the words, turning them over, asking the Holy One to unfold their meaning, before the longer and deeper text was finally written. Twenty years to understand a single sentence.

We would have wanted the meaning immediately. Julian received it the way soil receives rain, the way roots drink in the dark, slowly and without spectacle.

There’s a lesson buried in that patience. Some truths arrive only by being inhabited. They unfold across years, disclosing new depths as the one who holds them is changed by the holding. The sentence that takes twenty years to understand becomes the sentence worth understanding. A faith arrived at overnight tends to be a faith abandoned overnight. The convictions that hold us through the hardest seasons are the ones that were grown in us slowly, tested by time, deepened by every year we carried them.

Patience Obtains All Things

Teresa of Avila left behind a small prayer, found tucked inside a breviary after Teresa had died. It reads, in part: “Let nothing disturb you. Let nothing frighten you. All things are passing. God never changes. Patience obtains all things.”

Patience obtains all things. The promise sits there, startling in its simplicity. Not striving. Not force. Not the frantic spiritual labor that tries to manufacture holiness by sheer effort. Patience.

This is a strange word to set at the center of a spiritual life. The patience Teresa describes is active and fierce, alive with expectation. It’s the patience of the gardener who knows that no amount of pulling will make the wheat grow faster. It’s the patience of the one who has learned that the most important things ripen in their own season and refuse to be hurried by anxiety.

Teresa spent decades in the slow work of interior transformation, describing the soul as a great castle with many rooms, through which one moves gradually, chamber by chamber, toward the center where God dwells. The castle offered no shortcuts. Each room had to be entered, dwelt in, and learned. The journey took a lifetime, and that was the point.

Why the Soul Grows Slowly

There’s a reason the deep changes take so long, and it has to do with the kind of thing a human being is.

We are living things. Gardens, forests, breathing bodies. And living things grow at the pace of life, which is to say slowly, organically, from the inside out. You cannot install a new character the way you install software. Character forms the way a riverbed forms, through ten thousand small flows of water across the same ground, until a channel is carved deep enough to carry the river home.

Every wound we carry was made over time, and the healing takes time, too. Every habit of the heart was laid down through years of repetition, and the unlearning is patient work. The pride, the fear, the need for control, the old griefs we have built our lives around: these loosen gradually, layer by layer, as we return again and again to the presence of Love and allow ourselves to be remade.

This is the wisdom the contemplatives recovered. They understood that formation is a direction, a slow turning of the whole self toward the light. They understood that holiness is a path walked day after unspectacular day. They understood that the spiritual life moves like the slow turning of the seasons, the patient gathering of small fidelities into a soul that has, almost without noticing, become luminous.

The desert teachers had a saying for the practice of staying in one place long enough to be changed: remain in the cell, and the cell will teach you everything. Stay. Don’t run after the next experience. Remain, and let the slow work be done in you.

The Gift Hidden in the Waiting

Here’s what we miss when we demand instant transformation: the waiting itself is part of the gift.

The years Julian spent pondering were the understanding itself, taking root in the dark. The decades Teresa spent moving through the castle were the transformation itself, room by room. There was no shortcut that could have delivered the same depth, because the depth was forged in the very time it took to grow.

When we rush, we stay shallow. The quick fix produces a quick result, and the quick result evaporates as fast as it came. The retreat high fades by Wednesday. The resolution dissolves by February. The instant breakthrough leaves us, weeks later, standing in the same place, wondering why nothing held.

The soul that learns to wait, to stay, to trust the slow work of Love, grows something that can never be rushed into being: roots. A faith with roots stands firm in the first storm. A character formed slowly holds its shape under pressure. A peace that took years to grow stays put when the afternoon turns dark.

An Invitation to the Long Road

So here is the invitation, spoken into a culture addicted to speed: slow down.

Release your grip on God’s timeline. Set down the metrics of productivity and instant results that you have been using to measure your soul. Keep the practices even when they seem to change nothing for months at a time, because they are working the way water works on stone, the way spring works on a seed buried in the frozen ground.

Let your faith be slow. Let it take the years it needs. Return, again and again, to prayer, to scripture, to silence, to the company of the faithful, and trust that the One who began this work will be faithful to finish it, on a timeline you cannot see and were never meant to control. The seed beneath the winter ground is busy in the dark, doing the hidden work that every spring depends on.

All shall be well. It took Julian twenty years to understand those words. You have permission to take as long as you need. The slowness is the shape of your transformation. Welcome the slowness, and you have already begun to change.

Graham Joseph Hill is the Mission Catalyst – Church Planting and Missional Renewal for Uniting Mission and Education. This post is an edited version of a post from his his Substack here.