Faith in the Age of the Manosphere

Boys, Belonging, and the Search for Meaning

Public conversation about boys and young men has shifted noticeably in recent years. Words like manosphere, once confined to internet subcultures, now appear regularly in mainstream media, political debate, and family conversations around dinner tables. Two recent documentaries — the new work by Louis Theroux and the limited series Adolescence — have brought this conversation into sharper focus, asking uncomfortable but necessary questions about masculinity, loneliness, and influence in a digital age.

Together, they reveal not simply a crisis of behaviour, but a deeper crisis of belonging.

The rise of the manosphere

The manosphere is not a single movement but a loose online ecosystem of influencers, forums, and communities centred on male identity. Some participants frame it as self-help for disaffected young men; critics point to misogyny, resentment, and radicalisation. What is clear is that many boys are turning there because they feel unheard elsewhere.

Theroux’s documentary approaches the topic in his characteristic style: curious, patient, and quietly disarming. Rather than caricaturing participants, he listens. The result is unsettling precisely because the men he encounters are not monsters but ordinary people expressing pain, confusion, and anger shaped by economic uncertainty, social change, and isolation.

Meanwhile, Adolescence explores how young people encounter these ideas earlier than many adults realise. Algorithms do not wait for maturity. A teenage search about fitness, confidence, or dating can quickly lead toward increasingly extreme content. The series shows how identity formation now happens in public, online, and often without trusted mentors present.

Both documentaries highlight a common thread: many young men are searching for guidance about how to live, how to relate, and how to matter.

A hunger beneath the anger

From a faith perspective, this moment invites deeper reflection. Christianity has long recognised that human behaviour is often a symptom rather than a cause. Beneath anger frequently lies grief; beneath bravado, fear.

Scripture repeatedly portrays people longing for recognition and purpose. The Psalms are filled with cries for dignity and direction. Jesus’ ministry itself often begins not with correction but with attention — seeing those overlooked by society and restoring their sense of worth.

What the documentaries expose is not simply toxic masculinity but spiritual hunger. Many boys are asking ancient questions in modern language:

Who am I?

Where do I belong?

What is strength?

What does it mean to be a good man?

When communities fail to offer compelling answers, other voices step in.

The manosphere succeeds not because all its ideas persuade, but because it offers clarity, identity, and fraternity, even when those are built on resentment. Faith communities must reckon honestly with this reality: belonging is powerful, even when imperfect.

The church’s complicated silence

For many churches, conversations about masculinity have been uneasy territory. Some communities reacted against harmful stereotypes by avoiding discussions of gender altogether. Others reinforced rigid expectations that left little room for vulnerability or emotional honesty.

The result has sometimes been a vacuum.

Young men navigating anxiety, rejection, or confusion may struggle to find spaces where questions are welcomed without judgement. Online influencers, by contrast, speak directly and confidently — even when their answers oversimplify complex realities.

A faith response cannot simply condemn harmful ideologies; it must offer a more compelling vision of human flourishing.

Christian tradition, at its best, presents strength not as dominance but as service. Jesus redefines power through humility, washing feet rather than asserting status. Courage is expressed through compassion; leadership through sacrifice.

This vision challenges both cultural extremes: it rejects misogyny and aggression, but also refuses to dismiss the genuine struggles boys experience.

Listening before correcting

One striking feature of Theroux’s work is his willingness to listen without immediate rebuttal. There is wisdom here for faith communities.

Too often, public debate moves quickly to denunciation. While harmful ideas must be named clearly, transformation rarely begins with argument alone. People change when they feel seen.

Churches have an opportunity to model a different posture with spaces where young men can speak honestly about loneliness, failure, or uncertainty without fear of ridicule. Such listening does not imply agreement; it reflects the incarnational pattern of meeting people where they are.

In pastoral terms, the question becomes less “How do we defeat the manosphere?” and more “What longing is it trying to answer?”

Reclaiming community

Both documentaries ultimately point to isolation as a central issue. Digital life promises connection but often delivers comparison and alienation. Boys learn performance before relationship, identity before belonging.

Christian faith offers an alternative rooted in community rather than algorithm. The church at its healthiest is intergenerational: older men mentoring younger ones, friendships formed across difference, and identity grounded not in achievement but in grace.

This is not nostalgia for a past era of masculinity. Instead, it is an invitation to rediscover relational discipleship through teaching emotional literacy, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.

Importantly, this work includes women as partners, not adversaries. The gospel vision of community is collaborative and mutual, reflecting the belief that all people bear God’s image equally.

A hopeful path forward

The cultural attention generated by Adolescence and Theroux’s documentary signals that society is beginning to take the struggles of young men seriously. That recognition alone is significant.

For people of faith, the moment is both challenge and opportunity. The challenge is to confront harmful narratives honestly. The opportunity is to offer a deeper story — one in which identity is not earned through dominance or success but received as gift.

If the manosphere thrives on certainty without compassion, the church is called to embody compassion without abandoning truth.

Young men are not simply problems to solve; they are people seeking meaning. The task for faith communities is not to win a cultural argument but to cultivate belonging strong enough that destructive alternatives lose their appeal.

In the end, the question raised by these documentaries is profoundly spiritual: where will the next generation learn what it means to be human?

The answer may depend on whether communities of faith are willing not only to speak — but to listen, accompany, and welcome.