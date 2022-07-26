  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Church project brings beanies to flood-affected children

Church project brings beanies to flood-affected children

With much of Lismore still recovering from floods earlier this year, a local Uniting Church led an effort to provide affected school age children with beanies as winter chill set it.

Sue Duncan is Secretary for the Far North Coast Presbytery. Ms Duncan told Insights that the initiative started earlier in 2022.

“Kyogle church organised a social Pizza Night in May,” she recalled.

“Thirty eight people included visitors from the  Queensland.”

“News from FNC Presbytery was shared as we were making cash donations as fast as we could identify community flood victim needs.”

“South Lismore School was destroyed, and kids attending, as well as being bused every day to Goonellabah School, were now returning to their homes, nothing more than shells, and it was getting colder.  The idea for beanies was born and Jenny from Queensland took the idea home.”

The response, Ms Duncan said, was “overwhelming.”

Boxes of beanies were posted in four different batches. The congregation blessed each batch in worship then distributed every donation. 

“Every child attending South Lismore school on their last day of second term went home wearing a beanie and every child of Burringbar School was given a beanie on their first day back in July,” Ms Duncan said.

“Younger siblings also benefitted as small sized beanies were taken home by older family members.”

“Laraine from UCA Adult Fellowship NSW and ACT Synod made up a shortfall from her personal stash so that the kids not at South Lismore school last day of term were given a beanie the first week back.”

“Carolyn and Dave from Killarney brought a car boot load to Kyogle from Killarney and Warwick churches and CWA.  We were thrilled to have them in worship with us and all their donations were distributed the next week to folk in the Coraki community.”

Ms Duncan said that Insights readers could help flood victims through donating to the Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network.

“The DRCN have plans to be part of the pod villages currently being built, utilising on call volunteer chaplains,” she said. 

“These pods will be housing hundreds of folk in temporary housing for up to two years.  Monetary donations to DRCN will be much appreciated in ongoing support for so many folk left homeless by this disaster.”    

“As the Lay Supply part-time minster in Kyogle this has been a heart warming venture to have undertaken. Literally hundreds of kids are wearing beanies because of  the generosity of the Downs Presbytery to Far North Coast Presbytery, beginning at a friendly Pizza Night. What a blessing.”

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • Safe Church Training - Several dates & places
    Sat, 18th Jun 2022 - Sat, 13th Aug 2022

  • Berowra Uniting Church LEGO® Exhibition
    Sat, 3rd Sep 2022

  • Celtic Britain & Ireland Pilgrimage
    Wed, 7th Sep 2022 - Tue, 27th Sep 2022

  • Electric Vehicle Forum
    Wed, 7th Sep 2022

  • Transforming Practices - Pastoral and Professional Supervision
    Fri, 7th Oct 2022

  • See more events

    • ADD AN EVENT

    Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

    To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

    Connect With Us

    Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

    INSTAGRAM

    #HappyAnniversary 🥳 @the_kogarah_storehouse ! 📅On…
    The Methodist Crusader Movement was a vital part o…
    🙌Fair Trade is a such a great fit with Christian v…
    ⬛️🟨🟥 #SaveTheDate 📢On Saturday 22 October, the ina…
    #SaveTheDate 🧱 Berowra Uniting Church is pleased t…
    Switching to an electric vehicle (EV) 🚗sounds like…
    Follow on Instagram

    ABOUT US

    Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

    Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

    ARCHIVES

    Archives

    Recent Posts

    Comments

    Recent Comments

    Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

    About Insights

    Scroll to Top