Church project brings beanies to flood-affected children

With much of Lismore still recovering from floods earlier this year, a local Uniting Church led an effort to provide affected school age children with beanies as winter chill set it.

Sue Duncan is Secretary for the Far North Coast Presbytery. Ms Duncan told Insights that the initiative started earlier in 2022.

“Kyogle church organised a social Pizza Night in May,” she recalled.



“Thirty eight people included visitors from the Queensland.”



“News from FNC Presbytery was shared as we were making cash donations as fast as we could identify community flood victim needs.”

“South Lismore School was destroyed, and kids attending, as well as being bused every day to Goonellabah School, were now returning to their homes, nothing more than shells, and it was getting colder. The idea for beanies was born and Jenny from Queensland took the idea home.”

The response, Ms Duncan said, was “overwhelming.”



Boxes of beanies were posted in four different batches. The congregation blessed each batch in worship then distributed every donation.



“Every child attending South Lismore school on their last day of second term went home wearing a beanie and every child of Burringbar School was given a beanie on their first day back in July,” Ms Duncan said.



“Younger siblings also benefitted as small sized beanies were taken home by older family members.”

“Laraine from UCA Adult Fellowship NSW and ACT Synod made up a shortfall from her personal stash so that the kids not at South Lismore school last day of term were given a beanie the first week back.”

“Carolyn and Dave from Killarney brought a car boot load to Kyogle from Killarney and Warwick churches and CWA. We were thrilled to have them in worship with us and all their donations were distributed the next week to folk in the Coraki community.”

Ms Duncan said that Insights readers could help flood victims through donating to the Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network.

“The DRCN have plans to be part of the pod villages currently being built, utilising on call volunteer chaplains,” she said.



“These pods will be housing hundreds of folk in temporary housing for up to two years. Monetary donations to DRCN will be much appreciated in ongoing support for so many folk left homeless by this disaster.”

“As the Lay Supply part-time minster in Kyogle this has been a heart warming venture to have undertaken. Literally hundreds of kids are wearing beanies because of the generosity of the Downs Presbytery to Far North Coast Presbytery, beginning at a friendly Pizza Night. What a blessing.”