    Creative ways to connect with God
    The Voice has been defeated. What can we do now?
    Why Does God Make Us Wait?
    How ‘nones’ − the religiously unaffiliated − are finding meaning, purpose and spirituality in psychedelic churches
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
 Teachers celebrated on World Teachers’ Day

On Friday, 27 October, schools and communities took time to say ‘thank you’ to their teachers.

The NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) is encouraging school communities to share kind messages on its NSW Teaching Gems Map, where many messages have already shown the high regard in which the state’s teachers are held.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car said the day provided the opportunity to,take a moment to value our passionate and hardworking teachers.”

“Teaching is one of those rare professions where you have the opportunity to transform young lives,” Ms Car said.

World Teachers’ Day is an international day held annually on 5 October to celebrate the work of teachers. Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of recommendation by the International Labour Organisation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation. In Australia, the day is marked later in the month, due to school holidays falling at the start of October.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

