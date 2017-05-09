What ‘Makes You Wonder?’

A new app for leaders and church groups was launched recently at the Centre for Ministry during the Gospel Yarning Evangelism Conference. The Makes You Wonder app puts a program developed by Ian Robinson while on beach mission into the hands of people in their busy lives.

The materials were originally designed as Ian says for “people being people and talking to each other about what was on their hearts. And if you open your heart to somebody, they meet the Jesus who lives there.”

“Makes You Wonder is a resource which helps people connect with their communities and their world. The overall theme is to help people find their voice, with their own faith, in their own world. It doesn’t ask people to run more programs, but put this kind of authenticity into the people you already are,” says Ian of the Makes You Wonder materials.

Initially developed as printed materials, the app puts the materials in the hands of an international audience.

“Makes You Wonder has been proven to be an effective tool for unlocking the story of Jesus,” says Ian.

Among the many materials and resources available on the app there is a leadership curriculum that is broken up into four exercises; My Story which examines the personal aspects of being a Christian; Your Story with exercises designed to help a friend to see God in the everyday and encourage faith sharing; Our Story which examines the Church and finally The Story that looks at who is Jesus and how to engage in the tough questions. There are also resources and other free downloads that are all now in the palm of your hand.

The app includes the user being able to embark on a ‘Year Of Wonder’ with questions to ponder every day to spur you on in your faith journey.

Ultimately says Ian, the app, “helps people to find their own voice for their own faith in their own situation.”

The launch of the app was attended by the Moderator and leaders of the Uniting Church. The app is now available to download from App Store or Google Play.

For more information go to http://makesyouwonder.org/