New Synod Standing Committee elected

New Synod Standing Committee elected

Along with the new Moderator Elect, the Synod meeting has elected a new Synod Standing Committee.

Alisi Siakimotu, Rev. Amelia Koh-Butler, Denise Wood, and Rev. Simon Lee have been elected to serve two terms.

Andrew Wright, Pablo Nunez, Rev. Robert McFarlane, Rev. Tau’alofa Anga’aelangi, and Ross Johnson have been elected to serve one term.

David Barrow, Sharon Flynn, and Danielle Hemsworth-Smith are serving a second term.

Rev. Amanda Hay was elected as the new Chair of ACOMP.

The Synod Standing Committee meets monthly and is elected during the Synod meeting every 18 months.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

