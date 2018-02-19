Top podcasts to revive your faith

Your spiritual journey like any relationship can become sluggish and sometimes choosing God every day and following Jesus is no easy task. Among joining connect groups, bible studies or community outreaches, for those trying to squeeze extra time between day to day activities for their faith, podcasts may be the best way to go. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the top Christian podcasts to help you embrace and challenge your spiritual understanding.

The Relevant Podcast

Relevant magazine is widely popular both in the U.S and internationally and for good reason. Relevant gives a fresh look at how our faith impacts everyday life and society in the modern world. The podcasts regularly features musicians, artists, sportspeople, comedians, pastors and various other influencers as they discuss their faith and culture, along with a bit of humour.

Soul City Church

Soul City Church is a vibrant church in Chicago. Founders and spouses Jeanne and Jarrett Stevens are also Soul City’s lead pastors who curate weekly teachings that capture passionate talks on the Bible and God inspired change that is possible in our lives.

Available on iTunes.

The Liturgists

The Liturgists Podcast have a rotating hosts with regulars Michael Gungor and Mike McHargue. This new season of the podcast also introduced two new co-hosts William Matthews and Hillary McBride, injecting fresh perspectives from a number of Christians about what it means to be Christians today.

The podcast takes on the uncomfortable and challenging conversations that intertwine religion and daily life. From marriage, women, lent and the media. By offering in-depth discussions can go past the hour mark which is needed to really to really process and discuss these topics.

Warning: there is adult language used during this podcast series.

Unbelievable?

Justin Brierley hosts the Unbelievable? Podcast that engages Christians and non-believers on topics of religion and their differing opinions in an open and interesting discussion. Hear both sides for a healthy discernment of your own faith.

Available on iTunes.

Ask Pastor John with John Piper

“Answering tough theological and pastoral questions,” is the preamble to John Piper’s podcast. His latest podcast entitled: Do Reproductive Technologies Oppose God’s Design? With that it’s safe to say, get ready to delve deeper into pastoral discussions and matters of faith.

Available here.

