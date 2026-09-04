As Gen Alpha Joins the Chat, What the Church’s Next 16 Years Can Look Like

This year, something quietly clicks over. The oldest members of Generation Alpha (the cohort born from 2010 onward) turn 16. They are old enough now to be sitting in confirmation classes, showing up to youth leadership training, maybe even eyeing a spot on a church council or a band roster. The generation that grew up with an iPad in one hand almost from birth is no longer hypothetical. It is walking into our buildings.

That makes 2026 a strange, useful hinge point. Not a dramatic one, no single headline event marks it, but the kind of quiet threshold that’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. So it’s worth looking for it.

Who exactly is Gen Alpha?

Generation Alpha is generally defined (the term was coined by Australian research firm McCrindle) as those born from 2010 onward, which makes them, depending on how you count, somewhere around two billion people worldwide once the cohort finishes arriving later this decade. McCrindle describes them as the most materially endowed and most technologically immersed generation in history: the iPad launched and Instagram was founded in the same year, 2010, that this generation’s births began. Screens have functioned as babysitters, teachers and entertainers from infancy for a meaningful share of this group: what McCrindle calls, half-admiringly and half-warily, “an unintentional global experiment.”

They are also a generation formed by a distinct set of world events. The oldest were still in primary school through COVID, meaning a chunk of their formative years happened at home, cut off from normal school and extracurricular life. They are the first generation for whom AI has simply always been a fact of daily life, and the first to have never known a world without a touchscreen.

What Gen Alpha is actually telling us

The research picture (most of the hard data here is US-sourced, so treat it as directional rather than a precise match for Australian congregations) is more hopeful than the “kids are all leaving” narrative suggests. Fuller Youth Institute’s 2026 research on this cohort (surveying several thousand Gen Alpha teenagers) found only around one in eight expressed zero interest in faith at all, and researchers suggested more than half of non-religious teens may still be open to it. That’s not a generation slamming the door. It’s a generation waiting, a little warily, to see who shows up and how.

A few things stood out in that research as worth building ministry around. Family, not friends or religious leaders, is the influence teenagers say they trust most on questions of identity, belonging and faith, which cuts against the instinct to build faith formation primarily around peer-group youth programs. Home is where they say they’re most comfortable exploring faith, for those who have a safe one. And when asked what makes an adult trustworthy, they prioritised those who “listen without judging” over those with the right answers, with a meaningful share saying they’d welcome a regular mentor relationship to deepen their faith.

Then there’s the finding that probably matters most for how churches plan: this generation doesn’t experience church and digital space as competing claims on their spiritual life. They report that both meaningfully shape their religious and spiritual identity: spirituality, for them, is simply hybrid. That’s worth sitting with, especially alongside the reported figure that a large majority regularly use AI companions for everyday conversation. A generation that wants real, unhurried, human mentors is also living inside a media ecosystem offering an infinitely patient artificial substitute for exactly that. These specific percentages are worth verifying against Fuller’s original published study before they go to print; I’m relaying them from a summary rather than the primary research.

The Australian data gap

Locally, the hard data thins out fast. There isn’t yet a major dedicated Australian study of Gen Alpha’s faith specifically: NCLS Research’s 2026 National Church Life Survey is running now and may eventually tell us more, but results aren’t in yet. What we have instead are adjacent signals. NCLS’s most recent Gen Z research (one generation up from Alpha) found young Australians who are actively religious or spiritual report noticeably higher hope for the world and for Australia’s future than their non-religious peers, a gap of ten to fifteen percentage points depending on the question. Not Gen Alpha data, but a reasonable local signpost.

Mark McCrindle himself has spoken more directly, if less statistically, about what he sees as this generation’s inner life: given “more options, more pathways, more opportunities, but no purpose and no clear foundations.” He argues multi-generational church community specifically functions as a protective factor: a place young people see resilience and purpose modelled, not just explained.

What the church is already doing

None of this is landing on an empty desk. The Assembly runs an Emerging Generations stream built around a Discipling the Next Generations Circle, an open initiative aimed at resourcing young leaders, building intergenerational awareness, and supporting national youth events, framed around the Great Commission task of making disciples rather than simply running programs for young people. Synod-level teams are doing complementary, congregation-facing work too: running consultations that help local churches think concretely about identity, belonging and purpose for the young people already in their midst, not just in the abstract. The scaffolding exists. The question this year is whether it’s scaled and warm enough to meet a generation that, on this evidence, is hungrier for real relationship than the stereotypes suggest.

The provocation: what actually has to change, now

Here’s the uncomfortable part. If the research holds even roughly true, the thing Gen Alpha wants most from church (unhurried, non-judgmental, in-person adult attention) is precisely the thing that’s hardest to scale, and precisely the thing a screen-and-AI-saturated childhood has trained them to substitute with something easier and always available. A slicker youth group program, a flashier confirmation curriculum, a better app: none of that touches the actual ask. The actual ask is adults with time, and enough security in their own faith to sit with a teenager’s doubts without rushing to fix them.

That’s a leadership and rostering problem as much as a theological one. It means confirmation ministry that runs on relationship rather than content delivery. It means recruiting and training mentors deliberately, not hoping youth group absorbs the job by osmosis. It means congregations asking, honestly, whether the adults in the room have the bandwidth, and the non-anxious presence, that this generation says it’s looking for.

The oldest Gen Alpha kids are 16 this year. The ones who stay will be running youth groups, sitting on committees, maybe candidating for ministry within a decade. The window to build the kind of intergenerational, mentor-rich community this research points to isn’t ten years out. It’s this year’s roster.

Further reading: For a ministry-practitioner’s take on this same territory, written after attending the International Association for the Studies of Youth Ministry conference in Sydney and drawing on Growing Young consultation work with NSW/ACT congregations, see David Toogood’s piece “Are we ready for Gen Alpha?“