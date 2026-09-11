“Education is a gift” Dr Matt Anslow finds new life at UTC

After finishing his role with the Synod, Dr Matt Anslow has found fulfillment in a new role at United Theological College. He told Insights it was the deepening of an existing relationship.

‘I’ve been fortunate enough to have been a sessional lecturer at Charles Sturt Uni and United Theological College for a few years now,” Dr Anslow said. “My previous role as [The Synod’s] Educator for Lay Ministry was in many ways closely aligned with UTC, with a lot of crossover in our work. So, joining the Faculty at UTC feels like a deepening of a relationship that was already there.” “It’s a privilege to be able to dedicate my vocational time to the work of the College. The staff at UTC are diverse yet united. Every one of them is brilliant, lovely, and passionately committed to the work of theological education and the mission of Christ and the Church. To be in a team with them is a great blessing.”

“My responsibility was training laypeople, providing them with theological and ministry education resources. One area of particular focus was on providing the training for the Uniting Church roles of Lay Preacher and Lay Presider. Whereas my previous role had a broad church focus, my new role with UTC focuses on Higher Education with the university, including research. It also includes helping with the formation of candidates for ordained ministry, which was not part of my previous role.”

Dr Anslow recently finished working on a new project related to the Council of Nicaea and its Creed for publication soon. The year 2025 marked the 1700th anniversary of the Council.

“My argument concerns the Creed’s understanding of salvation and how that relates to the Uniting Church’s commitment to reconciliation and renewal in the Basis of Union,” he said. “Right now I’m working on a project related to Paul’s understanding of pneuma (or “spirit”), with a focus on the philosophical background to that concept in Paul’’ Hellenistic (Greek) context.”

Dr Anslow said he would like to see more Uniting Church people take up some of the opportunities UTC provides.

“We in the Uniting Church are abundantly blessed with the educational opportunities on offer to us,” Dr Anslow said. “United Theological College is an incredible resource, as is Camden Theological Library (with which any UCA member can get a free membership).”

“Even just auditing a subject from time to time will be a tremendously rich experience, not to mention affordable. Doing so means not only growing in the knowledge of God but also supporting the College to grow its capacity for education and mission.”

“Education is a gift. It’s something we get to do as part of our lives of discipleship. And there are so many educational opportunities in the UCA that weren’t available to past generations.” “I hope to see more Uniting Church members embrace these opportunities, whether at UTC or elsewhere.” For more information on United Theological College, visit their website here.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist and academic. He is the author of Freedom and Faith.