The Show I Keep Mocking While Somehow Never Missing an Episode

There is something uniquely disorienting about watching NCIS: Sydney.

On one hand, you find yourself scoffing at it. The accents occasionally feel like they were assembled in a laboratory by Americans who once overheard a conversation in Bondi. The acting, especially in the early episodes, often lands somewhere between “Neighbours guest star” and “tourism ad with firearms.” The dialogue can sound like someone fed “Australian banter” into a machine and hoped for the best.

And yet. Somehow, against your better judgement, you keep watching.

This is the great mystery of the NCISverse. Not the crimes. Not the naval conspiracies. Not even how every forensic lab in the franchise apparently runs on unlimited government funding and dramatic blue lighting. The real mystery is how these shows worm their way into your weekly routine until suddenly you are emotionally invested in people you previously described as “aggressively average.”

The first season of NCIS: Sydney was undeniably wobbly. It had all the hallmarks of a franchise spin-off trying desperately to justify its passport stamp. Characters arrived fully armed with quirks instead of personalities. Every second line felt contractually obligated to mention Australia. Harbour shots appeared with the frequency of a real estate commercial. There were moments where you wondered if this was genuinely television or an elaborate tax write-off.

At the centre of it all is the odd-couple dynamic between Olivia Swann’s Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance’s Jim “JD” Dempsey. Early on, their chemistry often felt less like professional tension and more like two actors trying to work out what kind of show they were actually in. Mackey played everything with hard-edged intensity while JD carried the exhausted energy of a man who has seen too many Americans arrive and explain Australia to Australians.

But over time, that friction started becoming the point. By season three, the push-and-pull between them has settled into something genuinely enjoyable. Their banter now feels earned rather than written in all caps in the script margins. They have become less “international law enforcement stereotypes” and more reluctant co-workers who have accidentally developed trust.

The supporting cast has improved in the same way. Sean Sagar and Tuuli Narkle increasingly feel like an actual operational team rather than side characters waiting for exposition duty. The show has also learned to let quieter interactions breathe instead of rushing toward explosions, naval secrets or someone dramatically removing sunglasses during an arrest.

And somewhere along the line – quietly, almost suspiciously – the show started figuring itself out.

By season three, it has stopped trying so hard to prove it belongs in the franchise and started relaxing into its own rhythm. The ongoing storylines have helped enormously. Characters now interact like people who have actually worked together longer than a weekend training exercise. The cases are still occasionally absurd, but now the absurdity feels intentional rather than accidental.

Even the cast seems more comfortable. The performances have settled. Relationships carry some texture. The writing has discovered that not every scene needs to sound like it’s introducing “Australia” to a focus group in Ohio.

And this is where the internal conflict begins. Because you still don’t entirely trust the show.

Every episode raises the same uncomfortable question: is this genuinely good now, or have I simply spent enough time in the NCIS ecosystem that Stockholm Syndrome has kicked in? Have the writers improved, or have I become emotionally conditioned by years of franchise television to respond positively whenever a stern person says, “We’ve got a situation”?

The renewal for a fourth season only deepens the existential crisis.

Objectively, this should probably not be appointment television. And yet there you are, planning your evening around it like a retiree who has accidentally become emotionally dependent on procedural crime dramas. You start defending it to people. “No, seriously, it’s better now.” You hear yourself saying this and immediately feel ashamed.

Then the next episode airs and you watch it anyway.

What NCIS: Sydney seems to unexpectedly tap into is something deeply human: the longing for trust, belonging and dependable community in a world that increasingly feels fragmented.

Every episode follows familiar rhythms. A crisis emerges, chaos threatens, people argue, truth is uncovered, justice is restored — or at least partially restored — by the end of the hour. There is reassurance in knowing that even if the world is messy, somebody is still trying to put things back together.

That is part of why viewers become attached to these shows even when they can recognise every cliché in real time. Beneath the naval jargon and dramatic arrests is a team of flawed people slowly learning how to rely on one another.

In NCIS: Sydney, that theme has become clearer as the series has matured. Early on, the multinational taskforce felt thrown together by committee. By season three, the relationships carry more weight because the characters have survived enough together to develop loyalty. The tension between Michelle Mackey and JD Dempsey is no longer simply cultural friction; it has become about trust, vulnerability and shared responsibility.

There is something quietly resonant in watching people from different backgrounds, personalities and national identities learn how to function as a community rather than as isolated individuals protecting their own turf.

This mirrors a very old truth: community is rarely formed through perfection. It is formed through persistence, forgiveness and continuing to show up for one another despite frustration. The team works not because everyone agrees, but because they eventually recognise their dependence on each other.

The show also reflects another modern spiritual reality: our hunger for dependable stories. Prestige television often thrives on moral collapse, antiheroes and bleakness. NCIS, by contrast, still believes people can choose loyalty, sacrifice and courage. Even when the scripts are uneven, the worldview underneath remains surprisingly hopeful.

That hopefulness matters.

Not because the series is profound theology wrapped in crime-solving, but because it quietly resists cynicism. NCIS: Sydney keeps insisting that teamwork matters, relationships matter and justice is still worth pursuing, however imperfectly.

And perhaps that explains the strange affection viewers develop toward it. The show may never be transcendent television, but it offers something many people are starved for: familiarity, moral clarity and the reassurance that broken people can still become a functioning community together.

What the series seem to have ultimately discovered is the secret that keeps all long-running procedurals alive: familiarity. These shows do not survive because they are prestige television. They survive because they become comforting. Predictable. Reliable. Like a meat pie from a servo that you know isn’t gourmet but somehow still hits the spot on a break during a road trip.

The series will never be high art. Nobody is placing it alongside Breaking Bad or The Wire in television history seminars. But it no longer feels like a cynical franchise expansion held together with harbour drone footage and vague patriotism.

Instead, it has become something far stranger: a guilty pleasure that you continue to mock while secretly looking forward to next week.

All episodes of NCIS Sydney are streaming on Paramount +, Season 5 will air in 2027.