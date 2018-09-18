Women Leaders Converge On Canberra

Women leaders from across denominations of Australia’s churches and Christian organisations have come together for an historic visit to Canberra today. In addition to advocating for policies of justice and care for the world’s poor, the cohort will meet with Senior Ministers and Members of Parliament from both political parties to encourage them to lead Australia to create a just world.

Micah Australia Executive Director, Rev. Tim Costello, facilitated the coalition group to address recent concerns of a culture of bullying, harassment and the unequal treatment of women in Australian politics.

The delegation includes representatives from a wide range of denominations and church bodies.

As part of the trip, the Christian women leaders’ delegation will meet key Ministers and Shadow Ministers at Parliament House. They are also hoping to put forward the case for continued support for the overseas aid budget.

With only 60 days to go until Universal Children’s Day, the leaders will also be advocating for the release of children and their families from Nauru, joining over 100,000 who are calling for Kids Off Nauru.

2016 Olympic finalist Eloise Wellings will accompany the group.

“This feels like a significant moment,” she said “To have women leaders joining together from across the denominational spectrum shows a significant act of unity and one that we hope will be an encouragement to the government and opposition.”

Rev. Costello said that this as a unique moment both to address cultural divisions and to unite women leaders who are influencing the country as Christians of influence.

“This visit brings representatives across the church together to advocate for some of the most vulnerable citizens in the world by sharing our vision for a more generous and fair Australia,” Costello said. “Social justice is at the heart of our mission, and we believe at the core of who we are as Australians. We also want to take this opportunity to thank these politicians for all their hard work and their ongoing efforts to serve their local communities.”

The delegation includes:

Donna Crouch, Hillsong Community Engagement Pastor

Eloise Wellings, Olympic Games runner and Founder of Love Mercy NGO

Colonel Julie Campbell, National Advocate for Gender Equity, The Salvation Army

Leigh Ramsey, Senior Pastor Citipointe Church and Founder of ITS NOT OK Projects and

She Rescue Home Cambodia

Catherine Thambiratnam, Hillsong Church Aid and Development

Sue Irwin, Senior Pastor, The Grainery Church

Vikki Howorth, Social Justice Pastor, Seaforth Baptist Church

Kate Harrison Brennan, CEO, Anglican Deaconess Ministries

The Uniting Church is a member of the Micah coalition through its overseas aid and international mission body UnitingWorld.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor