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Vale, Wendell Berry

Vale, Wendell Berry

Celebrated American author Wendell Berry passed away on 31 August 2026. He was 92. 

His daughter May Berry confirmed his death, telling the Associated Press, “There’s not enough I could say about him to do him justice.”

Berry was the author of more than 40 books. While he was not a systematic theologian, his work intersected themes of faith, justice, and rural life. He influenced many religious leaders and was well regarded across the divides of religion and politics. 

A leading advocate of environmental stewardship, his work is revered in ecotheology. 

“You might recognize his belief system in what’s known as creation care today,” wrote Kristy Nabhan-Warren in the Conversation

“It embraces a responsibility to care for the Earth and all its creatures. Berry increasingly saw that ethic violated by the industrialization of agriculture and ignored by a dominionist theology, preached by some prominent American Christians, which holds that humans have a God-given right to exploit the Earth’s resources.” 

Although Berry never won a Pulitzer prize, he was a celebrated author, with a lifetime achievement award from the National Book Critics Circle. In 2011, he received the National Humanities Medal from President Barak Obama at the White House. 

Berry lived a simple life, without computers, television, or phones. 

“And so I go into the woods. As I go in under the trees, dependably, almost at once, and by nothing I do, things fall into place,” wrote Berry.

“I enter an order that does not exist outside, in the human spaces. I feel my life take its place among the lives – the trees, the annual plants, the animals and birds, the living of all these and the dead – that go and have gone to make the life of the earth.” 

Insights sends condolences to Wendell Berrys family, friends, and readers.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist and academic. He is the author of Freedom and Faith.

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Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is a Freelance Journalist & Academic

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