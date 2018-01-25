The greatest love story ever told

Anthony and Cleopatra, Rose and Jack, Kim and Kanye and of course pizza and I, are questionably great love stories but the greatest of all time occurred thousands of years ago in Calvary, Golgotha.

For those who are unfamiliar with this place, it is tinged with pain, loss and ultimate love and sacrifice. It’s where Jesus showed the world unconditional love and died to cleanse all our sins. His death and resurrection became our salvation.

“I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)

This year Valentine’s Day falls on Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. How poignant is it that on the day that is famous for sharing the love, we continue to tell the story of what God, through Jesus, has done for us.

John 3:16 says it the best, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

So what do we do with all this love? Well Jesus’ message is clear: “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.”(John 15:12)

As Jesus wandered through the wilderness for 40 days he fought temptation, discerned and prepared for his ministry. This Lent as we decide how to commemorate Jesus’ journey by giving charity, fasting or prayer, UnitingWorld challenges us to put our faith in action with their Lent Event.

Over the 40 days UnitingWorld will be sharing stories of our Pacific neighbours who are battling to save their homes from rising sea levels, overcoming poverty and advocating for women’s rights. By being part of Lent Event, donating and learning more about the positive change we can make, is essentially taking on the challenge of active ministry and compassion that Jesus showed us in his lifetime.

Now that’s love. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Melissa Stewart