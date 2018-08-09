“A crucial time” to advocate for the world’s poor

As the nation turns further inward, now is “a crucial time” for Christians to advocate for international aid, says Micah Australia’s Executive Director Tim Costello.

First held in 2006, Voices for Justice 2018 promises to be a significant event in the run up to the next federal election.

“Never before has there been a more crucial time for the body of Christ to stand as one and speak up for justice,” said Tim Costello, Executive Director of Micah Australia.

“I strongly believe we are at a crossroads as a nation: will we continue to follow the current trend of turning inwards, or will we heed the words of Jesus and love our neighbour, reaching beyond our own comforts and fears?

Voices for Justice involves two days of training in political advocacy, followed by two days of lobbying in Parliament House. The 2018 event follows recent cuts to Australia’s aid budget, now at its lowest level in history, as a proportion of overall spending.

Matt Darvas is Micah Australia’s Campaign Director.

“On the back of five successive cuts to aid, and the current political climate of fear and nationalism we find ourselves in, the importance of Christians speaking up on behalf of justice, humility and mercy cannot be overstated,” Mr Darvas said.

“Voices for Justice is an unrivalled opportunity for every Christian who has a heart for justice.

“The event will be more than a powerful one-off conference and lobbying event, it will also equip Christians with new tools, strategies and networks for ongoing campaigning and connecting in their local churches and communities.”

Campaigners will meet with members of parliament to urge them to elevate Australia’s contribution to a world free from poverty, with a focus on a generous and effective aid program.

Micah Australia this week announced Adam Taylor, the Executive Director of Sojourners, as the main guest speaker for the conference.

Rev. Taylor previously led the Faith Initiative at the World Bank Group and served as the Vice President of Advocacy at World Vision U.S. He has also served as the Executive Director of Global Justice, an organisation that educates and mobilises students around global human rights and economic justice.

Tickets are now available for the conference with early bird discounts ending on 31 August. Discounted group prices are also available.

More information and registration details are available on the event website.

Image: Tim Costello Micah Australia’s Executive Director

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor