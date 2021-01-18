  • Home
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Where is God in times like these?
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr's writings and legacy
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God's creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
Wesley Experiences to deliver Rise Above program

With Uniting Ventures unable to continue offering the Rise Above program, Wesley Mission have stepped in to deliver it through their Experiences program.

Aimed at a wide variety of groups, the program uses outdoor activities to foster team building and build resilience.

Nick Best is Wesley Experience’s Program Coordinator.

“As Wesley Mission and Uniting Church Australia are under the same umbrella it made sense that after Wesley Mission had decided to stop running Vision Valley for Wesley Experiences to team up with Uniting Venues to develop and facilitate the Rise Above Program,” Mr Best said.

“Wesley Experiences have teamed up with Uniting Venues to deliver the Rise Above program, designed to provide memorable experiences. With over 40 years’ experience in Outdoor Education Wesley Experiences are committed to meeting the aims and outcomes of schools, churches, and corporate or community groups through adventure-based learning in the great outdoors.”

The program’s activities include catapult building, water-based activities such as canoeing or raft building as well as archery and bike skills to help develop persistence and goal-setting.

“Rise Above is an experience that allows your group to get outside, connect with nature and have some fun which is also at the core of all the programs we offer, it doesn’t matter what type of group you are. Wesley Experiences and Rise Above can offer you something to energise, have a laugh about, explore and all while providing lifelong lessons along the way.”

For more information on Wesley Experiences, visit the official website here

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

