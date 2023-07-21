Uniting Creative to launch ‘Transforming Spirit’

It has been a busy year for the Uniting Creative artists producing songs of worship for its new and upcoming album launch Transforming Spirit.

Transforming Spirit is a contemporary album filled with songs that express courage, growth, inclusivity, unity, and justice. The album draws inspiration from congregational worship, seasonal reflections, justice themes, and personal testimonies.

Songs like ‘Into the Deep’, ‘Bread and Wine’, and ‘Something Real’, are positioned for every season of the church. They can accompany celebrations including Baptism, Communion, Inductions, and Call to Worship.

Tash Holmes is Uniting Creative Project Facilitator.

“Music has a unique ability to transcend language and cultural barriers, touching the human spirit in ways that few other art forms can,” she said.

“As writers gathered across our collective, they reflected on what it sounds like to be Contemporary, Courageous and Growing – what is harmony when we explore creating music from many different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences in church?”

When asked why is new music important for worship for Uniting Church communities, Ms Holmes said, “Ultimately, learning new songs in church is a dynamic and evolving process that keeps the worship experience fresh, fosters spiritual growth, promotes inclusivity, and strengthens the sense of community among church members. By embracing variety in worship, churches can better meet the diverse needs of their congregations and adapt to changing times while remaining rooted in their faith and values.”

Transforming Spirit album songswill be played at Synod 2023 for the first time on stage as part of worship each day. There will also be a booth at the expo where the attendees can listen, connect and access the online platform of music, videos and sheet music.

The official album launch will take place on 14 October in the chapel at Centre for Ministry, North Parramatta with guest artists The Brilliance.

The Brilliance is a team made up of David Gungor and John Arndt. Their album Brother was positioned at number 36 on the Billboard Christians Album chart in 2015 and at number 20 for their album All is Not Lost in 2017

Mentoring his own creative collective in New York (Good Shepard Collective) Mr Gungor shared his experiences and advice with Uniting Creative.

“I think the main reason for music in the church is to create a sense of wonder,” he said.

“This can be done in many different practices but when you gather, it should be done through humility and grace and not through a formula.”

Synod 2023 will take place from 15 – 17 September at Katoomba Christian Convention Centre.

Aditee Vora