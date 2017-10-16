Voices from Synod

We asked a few people who attended Synod 2017 what they thought about the meeting and to share some of the proposals they were most excited about. Here’s what they had to say:
Insights MagazineSep 19, 2017
Insights MagazineAug 07, 2017
Insights MagazineJun 01, 2017
Insights MagazineOct 13, 2017
Insights MagazineJun 03, 2017
Insights MagazineApr 29, 2015
Insights MagazineApr 20, 2015
Insights MagazineOct 18, 2017Synod 2017 - Telling Our Story0
We asked a few people who attended Synod 2017 what they thought about the meeting and to share some of the proposals they were most excited about. Here’s what they had to say:
Insights MagazineOct 17, 2017
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.