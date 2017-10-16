Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home slider Voices from Synod

Voices from Synod

Oct 18, 2017Synod 2017 - Telling Our Story0

Like

We asked a few people who attended Synod 2017 what they thought about the meeting and to share some of the proposals they were most excited about. Here’s what they had to say:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related articles

Features
Like

When sexual harassment is an everyday reality #MeToo

Oct 17, 2017

Read more0 Comment
Belief MattersFeatures
Like

Does religion do more harm than good?

Oct 16, 2017

Read more1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram