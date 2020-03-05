Save the date for Synod 2021
The date for the next Synod meeting has been set.
Taking place at Knox Grammar School from 9-11 April 2021, the meeting will make important decisions on behalf of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and the ACT.
The previous Synod meeting took place from 5 to 7 July 2019. Some of the decisions made included extending Moderator Simon Hansford’s term to 2023, working towards a new formation process, prioritising church growth, and endorsing the school strikes for climate.
The meeting also saw the launch of an enhanced Synod meeting app.
The 2021 meeting will hear updates about how these initiatives have fared since the prior meeting, and consider new proposals.
The Synod meeting will also feature daily worship, Bible studies, guest speakers, and a chance to hear from congregations, agencies, schools and communities from across the Synod.
The Synod takes place every 12 to 18 months.
Insights will have full coverage of the 2021 Synod, and more announcements as the event gets closer.
