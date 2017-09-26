What does effective cross-cultural ministry look like?

Review: Changing Lanes, Crossing Cultures: Equipping Christians & Churches for Ministry in a Culturally Diverse Society

Authors: Andrew Schachtel, Choon-Hwa Lim and Michael K Wilson

The book was written by Australian authors for Australian Christians and churches to see the urgent need of reaching fruitfully across cultures.

This is the theological and biblical foundation of the book. It is expected that the readers can learn from a particular perspective of cross-cultural ministry. It started by the very firm belief that all nations / ethnics / cultures need a redemptive action from Jesus Christ.

For me this book offers a different model of cross-cultural ministry and a good conversation partner in theological and biblical understanding because I believe that the foundation of cross-cultural ministry is the Cross of Christ. Each culture (regardless minority or majority group) needs to come before the Cross (of Christ) Culture to be transformed into a new cultural identity.

Throughout the book, the authors invite the readers to view cross-cultural ministry as a way to reach ethnic minorities in Australia.

The way the authors structure each chapter/module is very helpful. Each module begins with a prayer, followed by an introduction, Biblical resources, ideas, summary and finally questions.

In module 2 was particularly helpful as it focused on Ministry in an ethnically diverse society. The example in figure 1 graphic, for me, presented a linear journey from a specific language and ethnic ministry into a majority Australian mainstream culture and into an English language ministry.

Module 3 discussed the challenges that face churches when a minority group joins a majority Anglo European Church. It looks at the areas of language, finance and size of the church. This module demonstrated very helpful approaches to overcome hindrances in cross-cultural ministry. Module 5 looked at the leadership in a multi-ethnic church and strongly encourages the inclusive leadership style to embrace leaders from a minority group.

This book is very helpful for those who understand or agree with the authors’ theological & biblical foundation and the authors’ ministerial aim of cross-cultural ministry.

This book showed it is not a journey from a minority cultural group into a majority cultural group. The aim of cross cultural ministry is not about a majority group reaches a minority group but a majority and minority groups stand together equally and work cooperatively to share God’s peaceful kingdom.

‘Changing Lanes, Crossing Cultures: Equipping Christians & Churches for Ministry in a Culturally Diverse Society’ was shortlisted for 2017 Australian Christian Book of Year.

Rev. Dr Apwee Ting is the Uniting Church in Australia’s National Director of Multicultural and Cross-Cultural Ministry.