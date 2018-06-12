Super tale about the value of family

Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Pixar characters have become pop culture icons in the world of animation. From Woody and Buzz (Toy Story 1-3) to Carl Fredricksen (UP), audiences have come to welcome these wonderful characters into their lives and the Incredible family remains as one of the quintessential examples of the loving, yet dysfunctional family, who just happen to be superheroes.
Despite numerous other films getting multiple sequels, audiences have been waiting to see the continuing saga of Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) for well over a decade. 

Director and writer Brad Bird (The Incredibles) brings this family of supers back where we left them with the confrontation of the Underminer (John Ratzenberger). For those who remember the first film the exposure of the the Incredibles brings unwanted circumstances for the Parr family. As Bob Parr adjusts to life as a stay at home dad, he must learn how to be a hero to his family while his wife tries to foil the work of a new villain the Screenslaver. 

The first chapter of the The Incredibles managed to break new ground in animation, story and character development by uplifting the importance of family and sacrifice. This film spun the superhero genre around by providing a vulnerability to the characters and showing the impact that this lifestyle has on these protectors of the public.  The concern with a sequel was that it would undermine the themes introduced by the original, but thankfully these concerns are unwarranted.

It’s a joy to revisit the humour, heartfelt family moments and everything that made the original film a unique look at a dysfunctional family whose members just happen to have superpowers. The family dynamic hasn’t changed with the Parr family navigating life at home with their super duties and deftly integrating these great themes into a great new storyline, that in the process, sets itself apart from all the other superhero films that have been released over the last 14 years.

Edna Mode (Brad Bird), Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) and Rick Dicker (Jonathan Banks) are all back and complemented by a fun and modern mix of individuals that push the story forward and do not dwell in the past. Bird manages to maintain the humour and familial elements that made the first a classic, but provides new twists that keep it from merely being a rehashed tale. The identity of the villain is not too surprising, but that subtle misstep does not diminish the overall experience.

Incredibles 2 is one of the best animated family films to come along in years. 

What should I know as a parent before going into Incredibles 2? 

There is a strong message about the impact of screens on the lives of society, but the value of family remains at the core of this super tale.

This is the best Pixar film since 2015’s Inside Out. This instalment of the Incredible family is a super opportunity to talk with the kids about the value of family and the sacrifices we all make for the sake of those we love. 

Good places to begin this discussion on the family 

Psalm 128:3, Proverbs 22:6, John 15:12-17

