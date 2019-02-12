What to read this Lent

Lent begins on 6 March and Camden Theological Library have put together resources for this Lent and Easter, for worship leaders, personal reflection and family activities. For more and to access these resources head to their website.

Leading worship

Prayers for Lent and Holy Week

by David Mosser

This resource includes helpful prayers to use in public worship during Lent and Holy week. The collection includes invocations, opening prayers, prayers of confession, and pastoral prayers for the Sundays of Lent, Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday services. Drawn from a variety of traditions, the prayers in this collection will aid any congregation as it worships throughout the journey of Lent.

The awkward season : prayers for Lent

by Pamela C. Hawkins

It always lasts 40 days, but those 40 days occur on different dates from one year to the next. The 40 days occur immediately before Easter, but because Sundays are excluded from the count, the days of this season are not consecutive. Unlike other holy seasons, which typically begin on a Sunday, this one commences midweek. Believers approach it in a variety of ways. Pamela Hawkins calls it the awkward season. Still, for all its curves and contours, Lent is rich with possibilities. While individual journeys through Lent may differ, they all lead to one destination—Easter.

Eggs and ashes : practical & liturgical resources for Lent and Holy Week

by Ruth Burgess & Chris Polhill

Practical & liturgical resources for Lent and Holy Week The hunger for modern, relevant resources for the Christian seasons and celebrations is deep. Here is a book that will help to fill this need. Suitable for group worship or personal reflection, and with material for Shrove Tuesday, Ash Wednesday, Mothering Sunday, Palm Sunday and Holy Week, it is a collection to accompany readers through Lent and Easter for many years.

Devotional Resources

Entering the Passion of Jesus : A Beginner’s Guide to Holy Week

by Amy-Jill Levine

Jesus’ final days were full of risk. Every move he made was filled with anticipation, danger, and the potential for great loss or great reward. Jesus risked his reputation when he entered Jerusalem in a victory parade. He risked his life when he dared to teach in the Temple. His followers risked everything when they left behind their homes, or anointed him with costly perfume. We take risks as we read and re-read these stories, finding new meanings and new challenges.

Because of this I rejoice : reading Philippians during Lent

by Max O. Vincent

For too long Lent has been thought of as a season of self-sacrifice and discipline that sounds to many Christians like a list of spiritual chores. Lenten disciplines become the spiritual equivalent of New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, be healthier, or practice better money management. These promises are easily made and often quickly broken, leaving us feeling like we do not measure up to what we should be.

In his letter to the Philippians, the apostle Paul joyfully turns to spiritual practices that draw him closer to God amid persecution and imprisonment. These practices keep Paul connected to a sense of God’s power and presence. Joy flows from Paul and becomes a vital part of his relationship with the Philippians.

The journey to Jerusalem : a story of Jesus’ last days

by John Pritchard

In this imaginative retelling, John Pritchard explores the Gospel of Luke by looking through the eyes of the disciple John. The Journey to Jerusalem follows Luke’s account from Luke 9:51, as Jesus “set his face to go to Jerusalem.” Perfect for individual or group study, The Journey to Jerusalem provides weekday readings for Lent, from Ash Wednesday to Good Friday, along with a poem for each Saturday. Questions for reflection and discussion are also included.

40 days, 40 prayers, 40 words : Lenten reflections for everyday life

by Bruce Reyes-Chow

In 40 Days, 40 Prayers, 40 Words, Reyes-Chow encourages readers to pause in the bustle of their daily lives to reflect, engage, and share during the Lenten season. Forty devotions are each framed around a word inspired by the daily lectionary readings and include a short scriptural passage, inspirational prayer, and reflection. Readers who feel too busy for daily engagement with God will appreciate Reyes-Chow’s ability to speak to the blessings and burdens of everyday life in a concise, lively manner.

Family Worship

Sharing the Easter faith with children : Helping Children Observe Lent And Celebrate Easter

by Carolyn C. Brown

Explores the Easter message and the meaning it can have for young hearts as they grow up, offering helpful ways to share faith and the story of the holy day with children and how to include them meaningfully in Lent, Holy Week, and Easter observances. Original.

Creative ideas for Lent and Easter : 80 seasonal activities for use with children

by Jane Tibbs

Creative Ideas for Lent and Easter contains a wealth of inspirational ideas and activities for Lent and the Easter season. All the ideas use readily available materials and have instant appeal. From the traditional Simnel cake through a living Easter tree to a 3D action ascension scene, this book will inspire church leaders and families to deepen their experience of Lent, Easter and the Easter season. The activities are ideal for children aged 4-11, but can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

The very first Easter

by Paul L. Maier

Examines the story of Jesus’ resurrection as the origin of Easter, viewing it in both scriptural and secular contexts.

Easter story by Heather Amery; illustrated by Norman Young

This is a simple retelling of the Easter story for young children. Charming illustrations and carefully written text make this a lovely book to share with a child.