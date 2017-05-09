Promises kept and broken in the Armenian Genocide

Review: The Promise

(M) Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale

Not many people know about the Armenian genocide, despite the fact that 1.5 million Armenian Christians were killed from 1915 to 1918. The Promise, based on true events during this time, confronts the genocide that the Turkish government still denies. Disappointingly though, this film still didn’t fulfil its promise to fully show the horrors inflicted on Armenian Christians.

Under the crumbling Turkish Ottoman Empire, we’re introduced to a young Armenian man, Mikael (Oscar Issac). Mikael is an aspiring doctor, who uses his dowry to fund his medical studies in the once multicultural capital Constantipole. Here he meets the enchanting Armenian artist Ana (Charlotte Le Bon) and her partner and American journalist Chris Meyers (Christian Bale). The instant attraction and shared heritage sparks a ‘forbidden love’ dynamic between Mikael and Ana. It gets even more complicated when Turkey enters the First World War and chaos breaks out. So begins the ‘relocation’ of Armenian Christians, an ethnic minority in the Empire. This process saw the systematic imprisonment, mass killing and the Turkish army driving out Armenians from their homes and into the Syrian desert to die.

The director Terry George (Hotel Rwanda), actors and actresses all took on this task with immense care and respect to depict this genocide onscreen. However this film was debilitated by the love triangle that felt clichéd and acted as an anti-climax, to what should of been a tension driven film.

This is not the cast’s fault. The leads Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Charlotte Le Bon (The Hundred-Foot Journey) and Christian Bale (The Big Short) did well to hold the film together with their commitment and understanding of their characters. It is safe to say that this film did not lack a stellar cast or visionary director. Rather it was the constricting story line that focused more on which couple would end up together instead of delving deeper into why this genocide was actually happening and looking closer at what the Armenians were subjected to.

The Promise gives a glimpse into the Armenian Genocide but it’s just that, a glimpse. It does though, prompt audiences to research more on the atrocities that occurred and no doubt there are more stories and films that will follow to explore these events.

There are a number of promises made in this film but one that captures the title is the silent but resilient promise made by the Armenians to survive, despite the government’s attempt to wipe out their entire nation. The strength of the Armenian people is also shown through their unwavering faith in each other and God. And it is God who shares with us the greatest promise of love and eternal life through Jesus—the greatest gift of all (Romans 6:23).

This film could have done more, could have said more but what it did do was shed light on a crime against humanity that should not be forgotten or hidden.

Read an original news article published in 1915 in the New York Times detailing the genocide, here.

Melissa Stewart