Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home Reviews Press Play What kind of international woman is Miss Sloane

What kind of international woman is Miss Sloane

Jun 07, 2017Press Play0

Like

International Women’s Day is March 8. Just ahead of that global day of woman-ness, the star-studded drama Miss Sloane opened at our cinemas.

Mark and Ben at The Big Picture Show took a look at Miss Sloane and tried to size up the impact this political lobbyist might have on gender roles. Check out the review below.

The Big Picture Show is a weekly podcast and video service, reviewing movies and TV from a Christian perspective. You can check out the latest podcast here.

Or… you can press play below on a review of new Australian drama Jasper Jones, and see if you agree with the Top 5 Political Dramas of All Time.

TAG

Related articles

Press Play
1

The feel-good film you have to see

May 31, 2017

Read more0 Comment
Press Play
Like

Has Matthew McConaughey struck it rich

May 31, 2017

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Upcoming Events

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram