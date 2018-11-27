Review: Let it Snow Baby…Let it Reindeer

Artist: Relient K

I think we’re all a little sick of the classic pop Christmas hits, you know the ones. With the extended high notes and the unnecessary licks, I still love you Mariah but it can be a bit too much. Relient K’s Christmas album, Let it Snow Baby…Let it Reindeer, 2007, is not only deliciously punny but it also disregards the classic pop trends that we’re all sick of.

To start off with, Relient K is an American pop punk band, which will probably make or break this album for you. But the fact that Relient K have that rocky edge only makes their ballads that bit more beautiful.

Christmas songs mean so much more when you know that the artists are also Christian and that the singer truly understands what they’re singing about. Even though a lot of the songs on the album aren’t your classic carols, the real message is in every single song, the message which we need to remember, the love of Jesus Christ.

What made this album for me was hearing the carols that we hear every year completely changed, or revamped. Classics such as Angels We Have heard On High and Deck the Halls have never sounded so exciting.

What makes this album stand out from the crowd of CDs at JB Hi-fi are the original songs. A major stand out is I Celebrate the Day. A beautiful ballad written by Relient K which is written to transition seamlessly from a Silent Night/Away In The Manger medley. The original songs sometimes have a more subtle message but they’re the ones that bring tears to my eyes.

“I celebrate the day

That You were born to die

So I could one day pray for You to save my life” – I Celebrate The Day

Not only does this album make you want to jump around in your kitchen while singing at the top of your lungs it also helps you to remember the true meaning of Christmas, that one tiny baby came to our planet and changed our lives. Who knew such a tiny gift could make such a shocking difference?

So snuggle under your beach towel and pretend you’re in the middle of a snow storm, let these smooth and not so smooth tunes settle around you like snowflakes. Have a beautiful holiday, enjoy the music and the food and family but remember who is behind all of this festivity, Jesus Christ.

“And you gave us the most beautiful of days.” – In Like a Lion (Always Winter)

Susannah Cornford