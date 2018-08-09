‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is what Hollywood needs right now

Review: Crazy Rich Asians

Starring: Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan

To say that a romantic comedy could be historically significant for potentially half of the world’s population might be overstating things, but Crazy Rich Asians is setting a new standard for Hollywood pictures. This is the first film from the United States that has an all-Asian cast that is not a period piece or involves martial arts. Based on the break out hit novel of the same name written Kevin Kwan, this is a familiar Cinderella tale with hints of Meet the Parents added in for good measure. But this film is told with a modern spin on the cross-cultural experience of individuals from an Asian heritage who were raised in different cultures, specifically the United States and Singapore.

The focus of the story is centered on the burgeoning relationship of Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and Nick Young (Henry Golding) who met in New York at university. She is a successful economics professor who has been raised in the United States by her mother who emigrated from China prior to Rachel’s birth. Nick grew up in Singapore and after living in New York and falling in love with his American girlfriend, he decides it is time to introduce her to his family.

Despite their close relationship, it is not until their trip to attend his best friend’s wedding in the Far East that Rachel becomes aware of the wealth and influence of her boyfriend’s family. The Young’s prove to be one of the wealthiest and most influential families in Singapore and their significance reaches around the world. Within moments of the couple’s arrival to the shores of Nick’s heritage, this sophisticated economics professor must adapt to the lifestyle that the love of her life is accustomed and the expectations of being associated with him. The biggest challenge for her and the future of their relationship is Nick’s mother and the matriarch of the family, Eleanor Sung-Young who is played with graceful intensity by Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery).

The story may sound like so many fairy tale romances of the past, but Kevin Kwan manages to add a unique spin to the narrative of East meets West within the Asian community. This is not the familiar ‘duck out of water’ experience of the Westerner trying to mix in with a different society, but an attempt to display the western and eastern Asian divide that occurs within this people group. Showing that even with the commonalities of a shared heritage, this couple must adapt to the varied levels of upbringing brought about by one growing up in the United States and the other in Asia. Director Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2) manages to capture these aspects of the novel and strives to find the means to cross this divide with humour, a love story and then adding a small taste of cultural education in the process.

Even though there is nothing added to the romantic comedy genre, the cast and scripting provide a fresh spin on this simple concept. Alongside the seasoned dramatic presence of Michelle Yeoh, the young director manages to capitalise on the comedic skills of actors like Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8), Ken Jeong (Community) and the relatively unknown cast to provide the levity needed to balance out the familial tension in the film. Capitalising on the self-awareness of the script, the Asian cast provides an opportunity to laugh at cultural differences without causing racial angst.

Crazy Rich Asians is in cinemas 30th August.