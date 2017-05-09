Can you stomach another reboot?

Review: Spider-man: Homecoming

(M) Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover

Superhero movies are like desserts. There’s a sugar rush when your favourite hero flies in— cue the explosions, the sweetness of a love interest and finally the defeat of villains with tantalizing special effects. The whole experience leaves you satisfied; of course there are some exceptions. But even with the best desserts when you indulge too much and all the time, your stomach begins to turn and the mere thought of it will give you a gag reflex.

That’s why it’s a shame Spider-man homecoming had to come out in a film climate saturated with superhero movies that has left most audiences with, well, a stomach ache.

This latest offering did try to ease the pain and the best triumph of the film is the casting of Tom Holland (The Impossible) who was first introduced as the younger Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. It feels like Marvel has finally found a Parker that is truer to the comic books and cartoons. The energy, enthusiasm and comedy that Holland brings were all the elements that were lost on previous Spideys played by Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield.

In Spider-man: Homecoming Parker struggles to come down from the high and excitement of the Civil War. He thinks he is ready to really be part of the Avengers team, not walk the halls of high school and try and fail to muster up the courage to talk to his crush. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) acts as a distant mentor and tries to keep Parker grounded, literally. The dynamic between the two translates well throughout the film and audiences can easily connect with the tough love and almost father-son relationship.

Still Spidey finds a way to prove himself by trying to bring down a ring of arms dealers headed by the flying villain Vulture (Michael Keaton). Vulture and his crew aren’t selling just any weapons but weapons powered by the alien power sources left over from the carnage of the Civil War. Parker quickly learns that he is way in over his head and has to deal with the fatal consequences of taking on more than he can handle.

Keaton (Spotlight) was let down by the script. You could see he was grasping for something tangible to convince the audience and himself that his villain character was worth a whole movie to be centered on. He ultimately fell short.

The story could have ended at the one hour mark and it would have been a drag however the comedy relief managed to pull the audience to the end. Was it Spidey’s most epic adventure? No, but it does pave the way to show the growth of Peter Parker’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-man and with Holland in the red and blue suit, its a journey that fans will continue to follow.

Spider-man emulates what we all go through wanting to prove ourselves and forge forward. Parker struggled with knowing his limits and the fear of admitting it. This is something that can be true for both teenagers and adults. In the film, there was also the essence of having patience and being open to guidance. The same can be said to our own spiritual lives. Maybe we know our path or we are lost, either way we all need some guidance and you don’t have to look far than the scripture James 1:5-6. Unlike reboots depending on where you are in your spiritual journey, reading and finding new understandings of the Good News never gets old.

This however doesn’t stop Hollywood from bringing out more superhero films and in the middle of watching this Spiderman don’t be surprised if you catch yourself thinking excitedly (or with dread) about the next Avengers movie. That’s the thing with dessert there’s just that tiny bit of you that will still crave it. Luckily Hollywood already has that covered and we won’t have to wait long to be sucked back into the Marvel universe.

Oh and like all Marvel films make sure you stay around for the end-of-film credits.

Melissa Stewart