What determines your moral centre?
Insights MagazineDec 06, 2018
Review: Can You Ever Forgive Me? Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant One of the greatest challenges writers can experience is finding an audience for the...
Surviving the dystopian fatigue
Insights MagazineDec 05, 2018
Review: The Darkest Minds (M) Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson, Patrick Gibson, Mandy Moore Moviegoers would be frothing over this teen led dystopian revolution…if...
A Ridiculous, True Story About Race in America
Insights MagazineDec 05, 2018
Review: BlacKkKlansman Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, and Topher Grace Directed by Spike Lee Produced by Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Sean...
Heart-Warming Faith
Insights MagazineDec 04, 2018
Review: The Names They Gave Us Author: Emery Lord Faith can be heart-warming, devastating and difficult. Emery Lord’s 2017 novel, The Names They Gave Us has all of...
A Tribute to a Crazy City
Insights MagazineDec 04, 2018
Review: Begin Again Starring: Keira Knightly, Mark Ruffalo Of all the films set in the crazily famous New York, this is my favourite. Begin Again featuring Kiera...
Let It Reindeer
Insights MagazineNov 29, 2018
Review: Let it Snow Baby…Let it Reindeer Artist: Relient K I think we’re all a little sick of the classic pop Christmas hits, you know the ones. With the...
Brothers at war
Insights MagazineNov 29, 2018
Review: All God’s Creatures Director: Brendon McDonall The short film All God’s Creatures takes a snapshot out of the lives of Charlie and Asher, two brothers...
Would You Give The Sun?
Insights MagazineNov 28, 2018
Review: I’ll Give You The Sun Author: Jandy Nelson 70% dark chocolate. That’s what this novel is. It’s bitter, and a little bit sweet. Some people love it and...
Making Superheroes Fun Again
Insights MagazineNov 28, 2018
Review: Incredibles 2 Starring the voice talents of: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener In a year saturated...
Step into her wheels
Insights MagazineNov 27, 2018
Review: Out Of My Mind Author: Sharon M. Draper “What would you do if you could fly?” Mrs. V asks as she glances from the bird to me. “Is that on the quiz?” I...