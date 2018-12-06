Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Big ScreenReviews
Like

What determines your moral centre? 

Dec 06, 2018

Review: Can You Ever Forgive Me? Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant One of the greatest challenges writers can experience is finding an audience for the...

Read more0 Comment
Press PlayReviews
Like

Surviving the dystopian fatigue

Dec 05, 2018

Review: The Darkest Minds (M) Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson, Patrick Gibson, Mandy Moore Moviegoers would be frothing over this teen led dystopian revolution…if...

Read more0 Comment
Press PlayReviews
Like

A Ridiculous, True Story About Race in America

Dec 05, 2018

Review: BlacKkKlansman Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, and Topher Grace Directed by Spike Lee Produced by Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Sean...

Read more0 Comment
Read ThisReviews
Like

Heart-Warming Faith

Dec 04, 2018

Review: The Names They Gave Us Author: Emery Lord Faith can be heart-warming, devastating and difficult. Emery Lord's 2017 novel, The Names They Gave Us has all of...

Read more0 Comment
ReviewsStreaming Now
Like

A Tribute to a Crazy City

Dec 04, 2018

Review: Begin Again Starring: Keira Knightly, Mark Ruffalo Of all the films set in the crazily famous New York, this is my favourite. Begin Again featuring Kiera...

Read more0 Comment
Listen UpReviews
Like

Let It Reindeer

Nov 29, 2018

Review: Let it Snow Baby…Let it Reindeer Artist: Relient K I think we're all a little sick of the classic pop Christmas hits, you know the ones. With the...

Read more1 Comment
ReviewsStreaming Now
Like

Brothers at war

Nov 29, 2018

Review: All God's Creatures Director: Brendon McDonall The short film All God's Creatures takes a snapshot out of the lives of Charlie and Asher, two brothers...

Read more0 Comment
Read ThisReviews
Like

Would You Give The Sun?

Nov 28, 2018

Review: I'll Give You The Sun Author: Jandy Nelson 70% dark chocolate. That's what this novel is. It's bitter, and a little bit sweet. Some people love it and...

Read more0 Comment
Press PlayReviews
Like

Making Superheroes Fun Again

Nov 28, 2018

Review: Incredibles 2 Starring the voice talents of: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener In a year saturated...

Read more0 Comment
Read ThisReviews
Like

Step into her wheels

Nov 27, 2018

Review: Out Of My Mind Author: Sharon M. Draper "What would you do if you could fly?" Mrs. V asks as she glances from the bird to me. "Is that on the quiz?" I...

Read more0 Comment

