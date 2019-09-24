Willoughby Uniting Church build brick-by-brick

Willoughby Uniting Church’s Rev. Ingrid Robertson has been actively working towards church growth and community engagement for several years now. Her first advice to other congregations is to look for each church strengths such as location, community events where the church can be part of, infrastructure, etc., and work with those resources to create interest among the community. Another good recommendation is to look for adult or children skill sets that they are willing to share and create plans and activities based on those skills, like workshops, concerts or activity groups. And the most powerful advice is that since every church has a faithful band of prayers, they can start by praying for the wider children’s ministry in the Uniting Church and start supporting them. These, for her, are excellent ways to move forward.



Rev. Ingrid Robertson and her family

Regarding her very active communication and social media strategy, she said: “We need to show the world what the church is, rather than tell the world what the church is”. She also said that we all now have access to a smartphone and we can publish photos within seconds. It is all about PR, Robertson said, to involve the community so that they feel both invited and that they get a broader view of what a church is. She wants to show people who are not church attenders, that church is not only worship on Sundays or carols at Christmas time. Church is much more, is everything from helping fundraise for other important causes to helping out those in the community that are in need, or letting them express their own passion in different ways.



“We need to show the world what the church is, rather than tell the world what the church is.” Rev. Ingrid Robertson

This church is also very active and creative when feeding the outside signs and photos of it are constantly published on Instagram. Rev. Ingrid is responsible for them, and she said that inspiration sometimes is from a friend who wrote something, some others from other churches or random thoughts. “It’s a mixture of informational, reflections and humour, depending on what’s happening in the church, what they want to advertise, or what the season is”, Rev. Robertson said.







They are constantly working on engaging young people, through both community and church programs, although there is a lot more that can be done. There are lots of activities in that particular church. Every week the church (including the auditorium and the hall) hosts around 1000 people for worship, playgroup or hall concerts and events. They have successfully created a solid presence in the city by inviting the mayor, local councillors, and everyone that might be interested or can contribute to any their initiatives.

One of the most traditional and successful programs is Creative Kids, which is a thematic winter School Holidays program that holds around 50 kids per season that has been running for over six years. The most traditional event is the Spring Fair. This year it took place on the 21 September, and it has been running for over 30 years now. Helen Bowlan, who was a volunteer this year, attended this event three years ago for the first time, and since then she and her family worship every Sunday there. She is convinced that all these activities and initiatives help to engage families with the church. Every program is enhanced, reinforced or reinvented.

Concert during the Spring Fair

Willoughby Uniting Church and hall



For the first time in this church, the Willoughby Brick Show took place. The idea behind it was because a while ago a kid from the church did a school project on the Tassie devil and wanted to help to save them because they are suffering a contagious kind of cancer and when he shared his project with other church kids they decided to engage to make a difference. All funds collected from the Lego exhibition will be sent to the organisation that does research and is trying to save the species down in Tasmania.

Although it was the first time for Willoughby Uniting Church, the Lego Exhibition has been running since 2008. With the help of the Lego fan and church member, Jaqueline Berry. Robertson and Berry came up with the idea to have a Lego display where all assistants could contribute with a gold coin for a good cause at the time. In 2016 an article was written for Insights about the Berowra Uniting Church Lego Exhibition, and since then a lot of things have happened, and the initiative has become stronger. They have taken the Brickshow to several congregations, including country churches, as they now own a modest display that everyone can use. They now know how to engage members of other congregations that share the same passion for Lego, who are willing to volunteer, set up the exhibit and run it.





If you want to find out about the activities that will take place in the Willoughby Uniting Church and Hall, visit their website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @willoughbyuniting.

Your story matters, let us be part of it. Email us photos, a brief description, contact details, dates, or anything you think might be relevant for others to know about what you’re doing.



Angela Cadena