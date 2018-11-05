What Is The Uniting Church’s Identity?

What does it mean to be part of the Uniting Church? Some Uniting Church members grew up Presbyterian, Methodist, or Congregationalist. For others, the Uniting Church has always been their spiritual home.

The Uniting Church National Historical Society will explore the theme “Finding a Home in the Uniting Church” at their second biennial conference in Melbourne from 7-10 June 2019.

Dr Merideth Lake and Dr Joanna Cruikshank have been announced as speakers.

Dr Lake is an Honorary Associate at Sydney University’s Department of History. She wrote the 2018 Australian Christian Book of the Year, The Bible in Australia: A Cultural History. Dr Cruikshank is Senior Lecturer in History at Deakin University and the author of Pain, Passion and Faith: Revisiting the Place of Charles Wesley in Early Methodism.

Robert Renton is one of the event’s organisers. He told Insights that he anticipated a wide range of papers on the history and nature of the Uniting Church.

“Anyone with an interest in the history of the Uniting Church should find the conference to be of considerable interest,” Mr Renton said.

“This is not a conference just for academic professional historians.”

“Some will be quite academic in nature, others will be personal reflections, local histories, and stories about events,” Mr Renton said.

“We anticipate that the program will allow participants a choice between papers and presentations, as well as listening to a couple of keynote speakers.”

Worship on the Sunday morning will be held at the Church of All Nations in Carlton, followed by a light lunch. All conference papers and presentations will be collated into a book.

The Uniting Church National History Society had its inaugural conference in Adelaide in June 2017. The conference celebrated the Uniting Church’s 40th anniversary. Papers regarding the Uniting Church’s development and history years were presented and printed in the Proceedings of the conference.



Finding a Home in the Uniting Church takes place at the Centre for Theology and Ministry, Melbourne from 7-10 June 2019.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor