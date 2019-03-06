Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Vale John Smith

Vale John Smith

Mar 08, 2019News0

Like

Motocyclist, theologian, and international speaker Rev. Dr John Smith passed away on Tuesday, 6 March 2019.

A talented writer and teacher, he was a requested speaker at Christian conferences such as Green Belt in the UK.

He also formed the God Squad, an international motorcycle organisation that provided chaplaincy to bikie gangs such as the Bandidos, Finks, and the Rebels. His autobiography, On the Side Of The Angels, was first published in 1980s, then revised in 2006 and again in 2015.

Rev. Dr Smith had battled prostate cancer for several years. It had cost him his hair and signature beard.

As his official website says, he was “as much at home talking to business leaders, academics, church leaders, politicians and the media as he is with school children, university students, the poor and marginalised, and outlaw motorcycle club members.”

Rev. Dr Smith was the founder of Concern Australia, a non-government organisation that aims to help vulnerable young children enjoy full and meaningful lives. While often critical of the institutional church for the harm that it had done to people, he acknowledged, “there is no institution that does more to bring care to those in need.”

Rev. Dr Smith is survived by his wife Glena, and three adult children.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Related articles

News
Like

Policy change cut Ministers’ retirement incomes

Mar 08, 2019

Read more0 Comment
FeaturesModerator
1

International Women’s Day Prayer 2019

Mar 08, 2019

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram