Uplifting first Synod women’s network

The General Secretary of the Synod of NSW and ACT, Rev. Jane Fry, hosted Uplift the inaugural women’s networking event on the 2nd May that brought together women who work across the Uniting Church Synod networks.

Over 80 women from the Synod, Uniting, UnitingWorld, Frontier Services and Uniting Church ministers, attended the event that was held at St Stephens Uniting Church.

While addressing the room, Rev. Fry said that the night was not only a way to connect with women working in Uniting Church networks but also an opportunity to collaborate, share knowledge and encourage each other.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to encourage, challenge and support – Uplift – each other in the responsibility we share for the work of this church,” said Rev. Fry.

Rev. Fry went on to say that this was a chance to celebrate that we work in “an organisation that has such a solid, positive tradition” of equal opportunity.

“That ‘tradition’ didn’t arise and become established out of a quest for ‘equality’ but from a fundamental recognition of a common humanity,” said Rev. Fry as she mentioned that 60% of Synod staff and 82% of Uniting staff are women.

This is not to mention the number of women who are in leadership positions across Synod network Boards and as ministers.

The night also included entertainment with Christian comedian, Hannah Boland, who brought the laughs with a special stand-up comedy performance.

Guests were able to share in conversation and were also treated with an array of canapés and the best brownies to date, thanks to the catering from the Elanora Uniting Venues team.

One of the guests Rev. Rebecca Lindsay expressed thanks for the overall event.

“It was a joyful and encouraging time. I hope there will be another in the future,” said Rev. Lindsay.

Uplift Women’s Network is an initiative of Rev. Jane Fry and was made possible by the energetic Uplift team led by Synod staff Lisa Sampson, Roxanne Harris and Taylor Stewart.

Melissa Stewart