University partners with Wesley Mission to deliver job-ready psychology graduates

Western Sydney University and Wesley Mission have signed a mental health workforce training partnership, providing psychology students with formal workforce training at one of the region’s largest service providers.

With around 2,000 staff, Wesley Mission is a key provider of mental health and other services in Australia, and is a Registered Training Organisation for certificates in mental health, disability and related fields.

Alongside their psychology degrees, the agreement will provide hundreds of students with the option of completing formal mental health workforce training (Certificate 4 in mental health) from their first year of study through placements in Wesley Mission hospitals and clinics.

This practical experience and training will open up opportunities for Western Sydney University psychology graduates to be employed at Wesley Mission, as well as other major service providers.

In addition, it will help ensure that psychology students entering postgraduate programs have relevant hands-on experience.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Barney Glover said the partnership highlights how Western Sydney University is working with leading organisations to help students gain crucial professional experience during their degrees.

“This partnership with Wesley Mission will give students the chance to experience professional working environments first hand, while also building relationships with staff and clients,” Professor Glover said.

The CEO of Wesley Mission, the Rev Dr Keith Garner, said Wesley Mission was delighted to be partnering with Western Sydney University in a program which will enrich the ‘hands-on’ skills of psychology students.

“Wesley Mission has a long history of practical care and support in the mental health area,” Dr Garner said.

“From the establishment of Lifeline in 1963 to Wesley LifeForce suicide prevention services to delivering certificates and diplomas in mental health, Wesley Mission has been committed to addressing one of the nation’s most important health and social issues.

“We are pleased that Western Sydney University has embraced this vision. Education and working with people in the for-purpose sector has a very natural synergy – it’s something that works. Together we can build community capacity and a better skilled mental health sector.”

(Pictured) Wesley Mission CEO the Rev Dr Keith Garner and Western Sydney University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barney Glover sign the MOU .