Uniting 'with heart' campaign pops

Jul 21, 2017

The first ever Uniting pop-up stalls are taking place in Bankstown and Orange over the coming weeks.

Next Thursday 27 July to Sunday 30 July, Uniting will ‘pop’ in to Bankstown Central Shopping Centre to chat with Bankstown locals about Uniting and all that they have to offer in the local and surrounding areas.

The following week, from Thursday 3  August to Sunday 6 August, the roadshow will pick up and travel to Orange where they’ll set up shop at Orange Central Square Shopping Centre and continue their conversations – this time with the local Orange community.

These pop-up stalls will continue to support the ‘with heart’ advertising campaign we shared with you recently. You can learn more about that campaign here.

Be sure and visit the pop up stalls to speak to Uniting staff about the ‘with heart’ campaign.

If you have any questions, email brand@uniting.org

