Uniting to farewell Executive Director Peter Worland in 2018

Uniting announced this week that Executive Director, Peter Worland, will retire in June 2018 after five years with the organisation.

Chair of the Uniting Board, Ms Heather Watson, said, “Peter has made a significant contribution to Uniting during his tenure as Executive Director, and it is with great appreciation that we will farewell him.

“Peter’s commitment to the purpose of Uniting – to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice – has seen the organisation grow into one of the largest and most respected providers of social services across NSW and the ACT.

“Peter has led the organisation in a time of unprecedented change in the industry. Regulatory reforms to increase consumer choice have pressured providers to reorient themselves around customer needs and deliver truly person-centred services. Peter has taken on this challenge and successfully transformed Uniting, implementing a new structure and streamlined operating model.

“Under Peter’s leadership, Uniting has come together under one revitalised brand, and led the way with innovative solutions to market problems such as one of Australia’s first social benefit bonds.

“Peter has led Uniting with compassion and conviction, and used his platform to advocate for action on social issues such as poverty, refugees and LGBTI inclusiveness.

“As we face a future of increasing demand for scarce resources in the social services sector, it is more important than ever that organisations are smart about where they invest and how they can create sustainable solutions. Peter’s strategic vision for the next ten years will ensure a holistic, community-based approach that delivers long-term benefits across NSW and the ACT,” said Ms Watson.

Commenting on his upcoming retirement, Mr Worland said, “It has been a great privilege to work with an organisation that is trusted to deliver exceptional services to 40,000 people every day across NSW and the ACT. I am leaving with confidence that Uniting will continue to build on its Christian mission to serve the vulnerable and disadvantaged in its uniquely compassionate way.”

A top-tier search firm has been appointed by the Uniting Board to identify a successor, and Mr Worland will continue to fulfil his normal duties as Executive Director until that time.