Uniting is brighter and bolder than ever

It’s that time of year again where Uniting tells the world exactly what they do, who they are and what they stand for.

Over the coming weeks, Unitings third brand campaign will hit the streets of Sydney and selected regional areas. Once again, they’ll be showcasing aged care, early learning and disability services. But this year, they’ll be doing it, as they always do, with heart.

We all know that daily acts of kindness are done with heart – and for that reason, the ‘with heart’ campaign will once again paint the town purple and showcase that Uniting staff genuinely care, not because it’s a job but because it’s what people deserve. Whether it’s a counselling service, early learning, aged care or the Medically Supervised Injecting Centre – Uniting want their people and their loved ones to know that they are by their side.

From Monday 26 June, you’ll see ads at regional shopping centres in, Greystanes, Griffith, Inverell, Leura, Lismore, Lithgow, Orange, Tamworth, Wilton and Wyong.

Kicking off Monday 10 July, the campaign will be ‘live’ throughout the state with additional ads at train stations, bus stops and street placements throughout the Sydney metro region. The Uniting online presence will also increase with advertising across selected websites and social channels.

Uniting will also be ‘popping’ in to Orange Central Square and Bankstown Central shopping centres in late July for our first ever Uniting pop-up stalls. More details on this in the coming weeks.

The ‘with heart’ campaign will run until mid-August.

If you have any questions or comments about the latest campaign, Uniting would love to hear from you. Please email brand@uniting.org