Uniting Church schools celebrate 40 with style

One of the biggest parties around the country for the Uniting Church’s 40th anniversary on June 22nd took place at Knox Grammar School. Over 1200 primary students from Knox, Ravenswood and Wahroonga Preparatory Schools along with staff, parents and people form local UCA congregations gathered to celebrate being Uniting Church schools.

The Knox Great Hall was decked out in UCA decorations handmade by Ravenswood students. The opening of the celebration included reflecting on the great history and work of the UCA, including a beautifully made video by Year 6 Knox student, Matthew Newham.

The main attraction at the party was a 45-minute concert by popular Australian Country artist and kid’s entertainer, Colin Buchanan. Colin got the prep students singing with favourites such as ’10, 9, 8 God is Great’, ‘Baa Baa Doo Baa Baa (Isaiah 53:6) and ‘Remember the Lord’. But what really brought the house down with a finale that included giant beach balls, streamers, confetti guns and a huge toilet paper stream.

Knox Preparatory School RE teacher Luisa Maxwell said the atmosphere was joyous and a true celebration.

“Colin’s energy was contagious and he filled the hall with fun and song as we worshipped the Lord.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for the schools to unite in Jesus name and reflect on the 40 fabulous years of the Uniting Church in Australia,” said Luisa.

Special guests cut the Uniting Church cupcakes-cake and blew out the candles as Colin led everyone in singing ‘Happy Birthday’. School leaders offered prayers for the church and a special blessing was given by former NSW moderator Rev Dr William Ives who encouraged the kids to give God a ‘high-five’. The prep students not only left with their own Uniting Church cupcake but also a joyful experience praising God and having a lot of fun!

Year 2 WPS student, Austin McMurrough, was part of the celebration and shared what he thought best described UCA.

“My school is part of the Uniting Church so we go to chapel where we learn to sing and how to be good.

“The Uniting Church helps people and we once helped feed the homeless in Hornsby,” he said.

Rev Tim Robinson is the Chaplain at Knox Grammar School.