Uniting church members receive Queen’s Birthday Honours

The Queen’s Birthday not only means celebrating the birth of the longest-reigning monarch and of course enjoying a long weekend but it’s also a day to recognize the influential contributions of individuals from across Australia. The Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2017 acknowledged the outstanding efforts of Australians including Uniting Church in Australia members.

We are blessed to have Uniting Church members who strive to advocate and work to create a positive impact in the wider community. Within the Synod of NSW and ACT the following UCA members were recognized for their community driven efforts.

Public Service Medal (PSM):

Dr Paul Martin BYLEVELD

For outstanding public service to the development of improved water quality and public health in New South Wales.

Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division NSW:

Mrs Gwyneth AUSTEN

For service to the community of Red Rock. Service includes: Secretary, Red Rock Preservation Association, since 1985; Founding member,1985. Trustee, Red Rock Reserve, 1998-2004. Secretary, Woolgoolga Uniting Church, current; Elder and Lay Preacher, ‘for many years’. Founding Member, Woolgoolga Men’s Shed, 2007.

Mr David Wesley BENN

For service to the community through church, social welfare, and educational foundations. Service includes: Uniting Church in Australia – Synod of New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory: Chair, Uniting Resources, 2014-2015.

Mrs Marion Fay WILSON

For service to the community of Canowindra. Service includes: Chair, Canowindra Food Basket, current. Past Chair, District Council, Uniting Church in Australia; Member, current; Past Leader/Member, Strategic Mission Committee, Macquarie Darling Presbytery.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove announced the names of the awardees and stated that the recipients embodied Australian values.

“They identify role models who give without thought of recognition or personal gain.

“Today’s recipients now join the company of almost 50,000 women and men whose meritorious and brave actions have enriched our community and our lives,” said Sir Cosgrove.

Congratulations to all recipients.

For the full Queen’s Birthday Honour list click here.