Uniting appoints Executive Director

Uniting and the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of NSW and ACT today (19 March) announced the appointment of Ms Tracey Burton as Executive Director of Uniting NSW.ACT. Ms Burton will succeed Mr Peter Worland, who in November 2017 announced his intention to retire after five years with the organisation.

Ms Burton most recently held the role of Executive Director Eastern Hospitals, St John of God Health Care. Tracey also held roles including: CEO St George Private Hospital, Ramsay Health Care; General Manager Corporate Services, St Vincent’s & Mater Health Sydney; Executive Director Mater Private Hospital, South Brisbane; and, Project Manager and General Manager, Hawkesbury District Health Service.

Commenting on the appointment, Heather Watson, Chair of the Uniting Board said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Tracey Burton as Uniting’s new Executive Director. Tracey is an experienced CEO with more than 30 years’ experience in the Australian health sector, including leadership roles in public and private hospitals and within the Catholic healthcare sector across NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Tracey on Uniting’s strategic vision for the next ten years, implementing a holistic, community-based approach that delivers long-term benefits across NSW and the ACT,” Ms Watson said.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Peter Worland for his significant contribution to Uniting during his tenure as Executive Director, and wish him well in his retirement.”

In addition to her executive management roles, Ms Burton has also served as a Board Director for Aged Care Services, Disability Services in New Zealand and for a Medical Research Foundation. Her qualifications include a Bachelor of Health Administration (UNSW), Masters of Business Administration (AGSM), Graduate AICD and an Executive program at Columbia University (NYC).

Ms Burton has a strong reputation for building high performing teams and achieving growth in response to changing community needs. She is uncompromising when it comes to safety for clients and employees, and is genuinely committed to bringing to life, the healing mission of Christ through the experience of service and care.

Ms Burton will commence in the role of Executive Director on 16 April 2018.

Mr Worland will continue to support the handover and transition until his retirement on 30 June 2018.