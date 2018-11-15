UCA Tradition Raises Much-Needed Funds For Tertiary Ministry

Lugar Brae Uniting Church marked the 2018 iteration of a long running tradition on 28 October, when their annual variety concert fundraised raised $1500.

Proceeds from the event will go towards funding Christian Students Uniting’s ‘Sponsor A Mission Worker’ campaign, which supports the funding of tertiary ministry at universities in Sydney.

Ryan Buesnel is the children and families worker at Lugar Brae Uniting Church. He told Insights that, “it seemed like an opportune time for us to raise some money for them.”

“We were keen to support their work in raising funds for a mission worker,” he said.

According to Mr Buesnel, the variety concert fundraiser has been an annual feature of Lugar Brae Uniting Church’s activities “for about two decades.”

“It was conceived of as a way of both displaying the local community talent as well as an opportunity to raise money for a range of charities and organisations we have supported throughout the years,” he said.

These organisations have included TEAR Australia, The Exodus Foundation, and Samaritan’s Purse.

Mr Buesnel said that the event traditionally has “a truly eclectic range of performances.” This year’s acts included ballet, operatic singing, Scottish Highland dancing, stand-up comedy, an Elvis impersonation, a community choir performance, and piano recital.

The concert is one of several fundraising activities currently underway to fund tertiary ministry.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor