UCA publications awarded at the ARPAs

The Synod of NSW and ACT Communications team took home two awards at the 2018 Australasian Religious Press Association (ARPA) conference in Brisbane at the annual awards dinner on Saturday, 8 September.

Every year ARPA awards its member publications in a number of categories for writing and design. The annual awards recognise excellence in religious journalism and publishing in Australia and New Zealand.

Insights contributing writer Keith Anderson’s column on digital ministry was awarded silver for Best Column, with the judges commending the column for “taking the long view, both backwards and forwards – to the Christmas story and to the Reformation” and relating it to “today’s digital world and the future to which it points.”

“It’s a bold a approach, thought-provoking and sometimes demanding,” said the judges.

The Synod Communications team were awarded bronze for Best Social Media Campaign for the coverage of Synod 2017 and its theme “Telling Our Story”.

“The submission reflects impressive organic reach and engagement,” said the judges in response to the award. “In preparation for the campaign the team identified key topics that their audience would engage with and posted articles accordingly to Facebook.”

Uniting Church publications from other Synods were also recognised at ARPA with Crosslight taking home gold for Best Opinion/Editorial for Rev. Swee-Ann Koh’s article on racism in the church, Silver for Best Social Media Campaign for coverage of their Synod in session, and the bronze award for Best News Story went to David Southwell for his piece ‘Moderator urges minister to let Sheryil stay’.

QLD Synod’s Journey won gold for Best News Story and gold for Best Profile Story and SA’s New Times won silver for Best Original Illustration.

The Salvation Army’s in-house magazine, Others, was awarded Publication of the Year, while the top prize of the night, the 2018 Gutenberg Award, went to New Zealand Baptist’s The Citation.

The 2019 ARPA awards will be held in Auckland.

Pictured from left to right: Journey journalist Dianne Jensen, Insights editor Jonathan Foye, New Times editor-in-chief Bindy Taylor and Crosslight editor David Southwell. Photo by Ben Rogers (QLD Synod).