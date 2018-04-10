Time for youth to have their say

Youth Week is well under way and Mission Australia is providing a platform for young Australians aged 15-19 years old to have their say on a wide range of issues through the annual Youth Survey.

The survey’s questions will have a new focus on social media, barriers to employment, alcohol and drugs, as well as community issues.

Last year 24,000 young people participated in the survey, this year Mission Australia hopes that the survey will draw 30,000 participants by the survey’s end of July closing date.

In its 17th year running, Mission Australia CEO James Toomey said the survey “provides an important snapshot of young Australians,” particularly on what they value and are concerned about.

“It equips organisations like Mission Australia with current evidence on how young people are faring so we can advocate on their behalf for the services and broader policy changes that they need.

“By providing a platform where young people can share their aspirations, concerns and thoughts year on year, it offers invaluable insights into what’s really going on in their lives,” said Mr Toomey.

Mr Toomey went on to encourage more young people to participate to ensure the results will be as comprehensive as possible.

“We are encouraging even more young people to take part in our Youth Survey this year including high schools, community youth groups, sporting teams, community service organisations and church groups,” said Mr Toomey.

To take part in the survey, go to www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey. Share the word using #YouthSurvey2018.

The survey closes on 31 July 2018, with results to be released in late November.

Youth week runs until the 22nd April go to https://www.youthweek.nsw.gov.au/ for youth events and workshops.