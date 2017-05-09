The Uniting Church turns 40

To celebrate the Uniting Church turning 40 this year on 22 June, Insights is celebrating with a special issue of the magazine.

In the issue we discuss our past and what it will mean we we journey through the next 40 years with former Moderator’s Rev. Niall Reid and Rev. Dr Brian Brown, present Moderator Rev. Myung Hwa Park and Moderator-Elect Rev. Simon Hansford (who will take over as Moderator on 29 September this year).

Rev. John Squires looks at a moment in history when three denominations came together to make an historic Statement To the Nation of the Uniting Church in Australia, a declaration that, “These churches seek to live out the principle that is stated in the letter to the Ephesians: “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all.”

Artist Tom Thompson captured the moments of union at the inauguration ceremony at Town Hall on 22 June 1977. His artworks, restored and kept at the Camden Theological Library provide a unique look at union. As Rev. Rod Pattenden says, the artist “clearly recognised it was a historical moment that was worth recording that is expressed in the vigour and the delight of the line.”

We also speak with people from all around the Synod who reflect on our past present and future and discover hope and faith in what lies ahead for the Church.

Look out for this issue in your Churches, or download it from our digital portal.